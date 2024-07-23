Budget 2024: When and where to watch Sitharaman's speech; other key details

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with her Budget policy framing team at the North Block, New Delhi. (Photo: Reuters)

As a result, experts anticipate that this shift towards a coalition government formed in an alliance between the BJP, Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United), and Chandrababu Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party (TDP) will influence certain aspects of the budget.

When will the Union Budget 2024 be presented?

Sitharaman is expected to commence her Budget speech in Parliament at 11 am today.

Following the Budget, both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are likely to hold a 20-hour discussion on the annual financial exercise. All political parties will be given the opportunity to raise their issues related to the Budget, to which Sitharaman will reply.

Where can you watch the Union Budget 2024-25?

Sitharaman’s Budget speech can be watched live on Business Standard, where we provide a comprehensive and detailed analysis of the related developments, as well as political and industry reactions. Stay tuned to the website home page of Business Standard for latest and live coverage on Budget 2024.

Alternatively, one can also check the real-time proceedings of the House on the YouTube channel of Sansad TV.

On social media platform X (formerly Twitter), one can listen to Sitharaman’s speech by tuning to her official account.

Who prepared the Union Budget 2024-25?

Besides the finance minister, a dedicated team of experts constitutes the team that designs the annual Budget. This year, Sitharaman’s policy team included T V Somanathan, the finance secretary of India; Ajay Seth, the secretary to the Department of Economic Affairs; Tuhin Kanta Pandey, the secretary to the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (Dipam); revenue secretary Sanjay Malhotra; Vivek Joshi, the secretary to the Department of Financial Services; and V Anantha Nageswaran, the chief economic advisor (CEA) to the Modi government.