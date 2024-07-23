Business Standard
Budget 2024: When and where to watch Sitharaman's speech; other key details

Union Budget 2024-25 will be the seventh consecutive budget presentation by Sitharaman, a record streak by any finance minister of India, marking a key historical milestone.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with her Budget policy framing team at the North Block, New Delhi. (Photo: Reuters)

Nisha Anand New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2024 | 9:22 AM IST

Union Budget 2024-25: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2024-25 on Tuesday, the first by the Narendra Modi government in its third term. This will also be Sitharaman's seventh consecutive budget presentation, a record streak by any finance minister of India, marking a key historical milestone.

Sitharaman presented her first budget in 2019, the year when the Narendra Modi government returned to power for the second time with a record mandate. However, this time, the political contours have shifted at the Centre as Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) failed to secure a majority by itself in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections in June.


As a result, experts anticipate that this shift towards a coalition government formed in an alliance between the BJP, Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United), and Chandrababu Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party (TDP) will influence certain aspects of the budget.

When will the Union Budget 2024 be presented?

Sitharaman is expected to commence her Budget speech in Parliament at 11 am today.

Following the Budget, both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are likely to hold a 20-hour discussion on the annual financial exercise. All political parties will be given the opportunity to raise their issues related to the Budget, to which Sitharaman will reply.

Where can you watch the Union Budget 2024-25?

Sitharaman’s Budget speech can be watched live on Business Standard, where we provide a comprehensive and detailed analysis of the related developments, as well as political and industry reactions. Stay tuned to the website home page of Business Standard for latest and live coverage on Budget 2024.

Alternatively, one can also check the real-time proceedings of the House on the YouTube channel of Sansad TV.

On social media platform X (formerly Twitter), one can listen to Sitharaman’s speech by tuning to her official account.

Who prepared the Union Budget 2024-25?

Besides the finance minister, a dedicated team of experts constitutes the team that designs the annual Budget. This year, Sitharaman’s policy team included T V Somanathan, the finance secretary of India; Ajay Seth, the secretary to the Department of Economic Affairs; Tuhin Kanta Pandey, the secretary to the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (Dipam); revenue secretary Sanjay Malhotra; Vivek Joshi, the secretary to the Department of Financial Services; and V Anantha Nageswaran, the chief economic advisor (CEA) to the Modi government.

First Published: Jul 23 2024 | 9:21 AM IST

