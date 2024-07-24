Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Union Budget 2024: India's direct tax mopup growing faster than GDP

Simpler TDS structure and tax regime for charities. Changes to reassessment and search provisions and capital gains taxations

gst

Representative Picture

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2024 | 1:24 AM IST

Listen to This Article

CHALLENGES

> Better compliance from businesses, as well as inflation contributed to record collections. Sustainability of this growth is likely to be closely watched
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

> Higher collections have also resulted in calls to simplify the goods and services tax (GST) structure, which can be challenging given contentious issues such as the inclusion of petrol under GST

TAKEAWAYS

> Intent to simplify and rationalise the tax structure under GST. There will also be a move towards expanding it to other sectors

> Simpler TDS structure and tax regime for charities. Changes to reassessment and search provisions and capital gains taxations 

chart

Also Read

Budget 2024: Lower fiscal deficit estimate for FY25 cheers bond market

Budget 2024: Fiscal marksmanship on display; over to implementation

Mkts fall, rise on Budget buzz: EY India takes a look at how stocks fared

How FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget 2024-25 affects the key sectors

Game for skill: Budget 2024 draws road map for industry-ready workforce

Topics : Budget 2024 GST Taxation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 24 2024 | 1:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySanstar IPOBudget 2024 LiveLatest News LIVEPoonawalla Fincorp SharesGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateWeather Update TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon