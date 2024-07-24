Business Standard
Budget 2024: Slow improvement in capacity utilisation, FDI falling

Rules for foreign direct investment and overseas investments to be simplified

Representational Image

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2024 | 1:19 AM IST

CHALLENGES
 
Listed companies have announced new projects, but might be holding off on committing fully to new investments till higher capacity utilisation numbers are seen. Cash continues to build on company balance sheets
 
Foreign direct investment has slowed down, with many foreign parents choosing to use buoyant stock markets to reduce state in their Indian arms


TAKEAWAYS
 
Rules for foreign direct investment and overseas investments to be simplified
 
Continued focus on infrastructure spending across roads, ports and other segments 


FDI Union Budget India investment

First Published: Jul 24 2024 | 1:19 AM IST

