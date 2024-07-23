Union Budget 2024: Rs 13,539 cr allocated to social justice department

To ensure inclusive human resource development, a social justice saturation approach will be adopted

The Department of Social Justice and Empowerment has been allocated Rs 13,539 crore in the 2024-2025 budget, an increase of 37 per cent from the 2023-2024 revised estimates of Rs 9,853.32 crore. This increase is primarily focused on enhancing welfare programmes for marginalised communities and improving infrastructure for social services. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The key areas of funding include Rs 9,549.98 crore for the 'Umbrella Scheme for Development of Scheduled Castes', a significant increase from the Rs 6,780 crore in the previous financial year. For achieving social justice comprehensively, the saturation approach of covering all eligible people through various programmes, including those for education and health, will be adopted, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday while presenting the 2024-25 Union Budget in Parliament.

Social justice through the saturation approach refers to a strategy where the government aims to ensure that all eligible individuals are covered by various programmes and initiatives.

The department has been allocated Rs 2,150 crore for the 'Umbrella Programme for Development of Other Vulnerable Groups' and Rs 314 crore for the National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction.

The establishment expenditure of Rs 145.80 crore for the central administration includes allocations for the secretariat and national commissions. The amount is a slight decrease from the previous year's Rs 152.60 crore.

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes has been allocated Rs 38 crore and the National Commission for Backward Classes Rs 21 crore.

The budget of the Development and Welfare Board for Denotified, Nomadic and Semi-Nomadic Communities remains at Rs 5 crore.

Central sector schemes and projects are among the focus areas of this budget, with the Scholarships for Higher Education for Young Achievers Scheme for Scheduled Castes being allocated Rs 428 crore.

This scheme encompasses various sub-schemes, including the National Fellowship for SCs, Free Coaching for SCs and OBCs, Top Class Education for SCs and the National Overseas Scholarship for SCs.

The Scheme of Residential Education for Students in High School in Targeted Areas for SCs has been allocated Rs 133.07 crore.

The department also prioritises economic assistance and skill development through initiatives like the Pradhan Mantri Dakshta Aur Kushalta Sampann Hitgrahi Yojana -- that has been allocated Rs 130 crore -- and the Venture Capital Fund for SCs and OBCs -- that has bee allocated Rs 50 crore.

Additionally, the Self Employment Scheme for Rehabilitation of Manual Scavengers, which previously had allocations, does not feature in the current budget, indicating a possible reallocation of funds or a change in strategy.

Support for marginalised individuals, particularly through the Support for Marginalized Individuals for Livelihood and Enterprise programme, which includes comprehensive rehabilitation for persons engaged in begging and welfare of transgender persons, has been allocated Rs 98.46 crore.

This marks a substantial increase from the previous year's Rs 32.82 crore, highlighting a growing commitment to addressing these vulnerable groups' needs.

Transfers to states and Union Territories under centrally sponsored schemes form a major part of the budget.