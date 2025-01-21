Business Standard

Union Budget 2025-26: Here are the key challenges in health care sector

Union Budget 2025-26: Here are the key challenges in health care sector

Low health care expenditure at about 2.1 per cent of GDP for FY23, compared to both developing and developed nations

Photo: Shutterstock

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 11:11 PM IST

Key challenges
  > Insufficient infrastructure and inequitable distribution of hospital beds, with around 65 per cent of beds located in metro or Tier-I cities
> Low health care expenditure at about 2.1 per cent of GDP for FY23, compared to both developing and developed nations
> Dependence on imports for high-end medical devices and equipment
> Shortage of skilled human resources, particularly in Tier-II cities 

> High out-of-pocket health care expenses 
Industry ask
 
> Revise government scheme rates with incentives based on hospital infrastructure, accreditation and outcomes 
> Adopt a  'single window' regulatory system to facilitate investments
 
> Enhance digital health and accelerate Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission deployment
> Implement targeted GST reforms in health care and health insurance sectors
> Provide health care access to the missing ‘middle population’, which currently is without health insurance
 
Topics : Budget 2025 Health sector PwC India

First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 11:11 PM IST

