Business Standard

Saturday, February 01, 2025 | 06:40 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Budget / News / Union Budget 2025: Govt allocates Rs 141.83 crore for President's office

Union Budget 2025: Govt allocates Rs 141.83 crore for President's office

The fund allocation is for salaries and allowances of the president, the expenditure on the household establishment of the president, including staff salaries, discretionary grants

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

The document shows that of the total allocation, Rs 60 lakh has been allocated for the salary and allowances of the President. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 6:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Union Budget on Saturday allocated Rs 141.83 crore for the staff, household and allowances of the president, a nominal increase of Rs 8.22 crore from Rs 133.61 crore earmarked in the revised estimates for ongoing fiscal.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had earmarked Rs 144.18 crore in the Budget for 2024-25 which was revised to Rs 133.61 crore. 

The fund allocation is for salaries and allowances of the president, the expenditure on the household establishment of the president, including staff salaries, discretionary grants of the president and provision for capital section.

 

The document shows that of the total allocation, Rs 60 lakh has been allocated for the salary and allowances of the President, which remained unchanged from the last budget.

The amount allocated under the head 'president's secretariat' provides for the establishment and allied expenses with respect to it, which includes grants-in-aid for Dr Rajendra Prasad Kendriya Vidyalaya on the campus of the president's estate and also includes provision for the capital section.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Tourists

Budget 2025 to develop 50 tourist places, give Mudra loans to homestays

Archaeological Survey of India, ASI

Govt increases culture budget by Rs 100 crore, prioritises heritage, arts

The Economic Survey for 2023-24, tabled in Parliament on Monday, asked the private sector to contribute to the creation of approximately eight million jobs annually until 2036. It also cautioned companies against being overly reliant on capital-inten

India Inc to boost capex as Budget drives infra, manufacturing, mining

Stylist Prasad Bidapa

Budget 2025: A boost for handicrafts, handlooms, says Stylist Prasad Bidapa

corporate bond

Budget 2025: NaBFID's partial credit guarantee to boost corporate bond mkt

Topics : Budget 2025 Union Budget President of India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 6:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2025 LIVEWhat is Standard Deduction?Gold-Silver Price todayTax Relief to homeownersCheaper and Costlier in Budget 2025Budget 2025FDI Limit Hike in Insurance SectorCMs' on Budget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon