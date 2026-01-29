Thursday, January 29, 2026 | 05:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Budget / News / UPI sustainability hinges on incentives, continued investment: Eco Survey

UPI sustainability hinges on incentives, continued investment: Eco Survey

The survey added that complementary investments in digital capabilities and institutional capacities should be a priority to expand gains from digital payments

Unified Payments Interface, UPI, UPI Payment

Economic Survey says UPI’s long-term sustainability hinges on incentives and infrastructure, with a potential MDR for large merchants emerging as a key monetisation lever.

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The long-term sustainability of India’s real-time transaction system, Unified Payments Interface (UPI), is dependent on incentives along with continued investment in infrastructure, reliability, and risk, according to the Economic Survey 2025–26.
 
The survey added that complementary investments in digital capabilities and institutional capacities should be a priority to expand gains from digital payments. Sources said this indicated an appetite to introduce a merchant discount rate (MDR) on UPI, but the final decision rests with the government.
 
“Looking ahead, the long-term sustainability of UPI will depend on aligning incentives across the ecosystem to support continued investment in infrastructure, reliability, and risk management, while preserving the openness and interoperability that underpin its success,” the report said.
 
 
Industry sources said the sustained growth of UPI was subject to the monetisation of the payments system through a nominal merchant discount rate for large merchants.
 
“Larger merchants can afford paying a nominal MDR for UPI payments, especially since a much higher rate of about two per cent is levied for accepting credit card payments,” a source with knowledge of the matter said, adding that this would open up monetisation opportunities for stakeholders while keeping UPI free for most small merchants.

Also Read

stocks, india inc, stock option, markets, trading, investment, stake, psu, disinvestment, selling, employees, workers, shares, company, firms, BSE, exchange, earnings, results, profit, loss, dividend payout, tax

Eco Survey proposes redefining 'govt company' to ease CPSE stake dilution

trading, markets

High cost of capital constraining pvt investment, growth: Eco Survey

Energy, Solar energy, Wind Energy

Eco Survey flags need to end power cross-subsidy, cut material intensity

Energy, Solar energy, Wind Energy

Eco Survey flags need to end power cross-subsidy, cut material intensity

Climate

Domestic climate finance alone won't suffice for India: Eco Survey

 
This comes at a time when UPI clocked a record 21.63 billion transactions with a cumulative value of Rs 27.96 trillion in December 2025.
 
“The zero-cost, public-good design has been central to rapid adoption, particularly among small merchants, and has enabled digital payments to become a default option for everyday transactions,” the survey explained.
 
On challenges, the report said that access to digital transactions is constrained on account of the digital divide and not necessarily due to resistance to the system.
 
For the benefits of UPI to be evenly distributed, the next phase of inclusion demands deepening digital capabilities, awareness, and confidence.
 
It said that UPI had become a general-purpose payments instrument.
 
“...at least 60 per cent using it across major transaction categories such as store purchases, peer-to-peer transfers, bill payments, and online commerce. Nearly 80 per cent reported using UPI for three or more distinct use cases, with broadly similar patterns across gender and rural-urban locations,” it said, quoting a survey.
 
Despite widespread use, over 90 per cent of UPI users continue to use cash regularly, reflecting the hybrid nature of transactions in India.
 
Meanwhile, a view of digital transactions has meant that lenders can identify underserved but creditworthy borrowers. It said that credit linked to digital payments has not come at the expense of higher defaults.
 
“This evidence highlights the power of publicly provided, interoperable infrastructure to support inclusion at scale and to align technological change with macro-level financial development,” it said.

More From This Section

critical minerals

Critical minerals, nuclear push crucial to India's climate plan: Eco Survey

Emission norms, Carbon tax, Climate Change, energy sector

India makes headway in building carbon market framework: Economic Survey

women, women employees

Why Economic Survey says women-led growth needs care and mobility reforms

Corporate, companies

Low R&D intensity, risk aversion hobble corporate competitiveness: Survey

share markets, markets

SMC Bill may set benchmark for financial sector regulation: Eco Survey

Topics : Economic Survey Unified Payments Interface UPI transactions Digital Payments digital transactions NPCI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2026 Date and TimeStocks to Buy TodayQ3 Result TodayBajaj Auto Q3 Results PreviewEconomic Survey 2026 HighlightsDividend Stocks TodayPak vs Aus Live ScoreBudget 2026