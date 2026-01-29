UPI sustainability hinges on incentives, continued investment: Eco Survey

The long-term sustainability of India’s real-time transaction system, Unified Payments Interface (UPI), is dependent on incentives along with continued investment in infrastructure, reliability, and risk, according to the Economic Survey 2025–26.

The survey added that complementary investments in digital capabilities and institutional capacities should be a priority to expand gains from digital payments. Sources said this indicated an appetite to introduce a merchant discount rate (MDR) on UPI, but the final decision rests with the government.

“Looking ahead, the long-term sustainability of UPI will depend on aligning incentives across the ecosystem to support continued investment in infrastructure, reliability, and risk management, while preserving the openness and interoperability that underpin its success,” the report said.

Industry sources said the sustained growth of UPI was subject to the monetisation of the payments system through a nominal merchant discount rate for large merchants.

“Larger merchants can afford paying a nominal MDR for UPI payments, especially since a much higher rate of about two per cent is levied for accepting credit card payments,” a source with knowledge of the matter said, adding that this would open up monetisation opportunities for stakeholders while keeping UPI free for most small merchants.

This comes at a time when UPI clocked a record 21.63 billion transactions with a cumulative value of Rs 27.96 trillion in December 2025.

“The zero-cost, public-good design has been central to rapid adoption, particularly among small merchants, and has enabled digital payments to become a default option for everyday transactions,” the survey explained.

On challenges, the report said that access to digital transactions is constrained on account of the digital divide and not necessarily due to resistance to the system.

For the benefits of UPI to be evenly distributed, the next phase of inclusion demands deepening digital capabilities, awareness, and confidence.

It said that UPI had become a general-purpose payments instrument.

“...at least 60 per cent using it across major transaction categories such as store purchases, peer-to-peer transfers, bill payments, and online commerce. Nearly 80 per cent reported using UPI for three or more distinct use cases, with broadly similar patterns across gender and rural-urban locations,” it said, quoting a survey.

Despite widespread use, over 90 per cent of UPI users continue to use cash regularly, reflecting the hybrid nature of transactions in India.

Meanwhile, a view of digital transactions has meant that lenders can identify underserved but creditworthy borrowers. It said that credit linked to digital payments has not come at the expense of higher defaults.

“This evidence highlights the power of publicly provided, interoperable infrastructure to support inclusion at scale and to align technological change with macro-level financial development,” it said.