Eco Survey flags volatile external environment amid geopolitical shifts

The Economic Survey on Thursday cautioned that India’s external environment is likely to remain ‘volatile’ and ‘less supportive’ as trade, investment, and capital flows are increasingly influenced by the reordering of the global economic landscape, with a shift away from trade liberalisation.

For India, this could mean tougher competition for investment, slower growth in global trade volumes, and greater sensitivity of external flows to policy and geopolitical developments.

India’s external sector includes international trade, investment, capital flows, and external debt, which shape the country’s economic performance and its integration with the global economy.

“The current global order faces three concurrent challenges: trade policy uncertainty driven by rising protectionism and retaliatory tariffs, strategic decoupling among major economies, and the migration of national security tools into the domain of trade policy,” the survey said, pointing out the reorientation across critical sectors such as semiconductors, critical minerals, telecom infrastructure, and pharmaceutical inputs.

The survey noted that, for now, India’s external sector has remained strong, with deepening global integration driven by robust exports, resilient services trade, and expanding trade networks. However, going ahead, the challenge for policymakers will be to use these strengths to keep the external sector stable while maintaining high growth. This is because global trade and investment are increasingly influenced by strategic and geopolitical factors rather than ‘purely economic considerations’.

“Over the medium to long term, this underscores the importance of policies that support manufacturing competitiveness, innovation, productivity, and quality, alongside efforts to mobilise domestic savings,” the survey said.

“The current environment also highlights the importance of achieving strong export growth, making an export-oriented policy a pressing necessity. A robust and stable currency can only be achieved through export competitiveness,” it said, adding that this requires a unified effort to reduce manufacturing costs to increase export competitiveness.

Manufacturing costs can be reduced by correcting inverted duties, improving logistics infrastructure, lowering logistics costs, reducing regulatory expenses, and undertaking some amount of import substitution.

India finalising free trade agreements (FTAs) with more than half a dozen countries in the last five years supports India’s trade strategy by offering reliable market access amid global uncertainty. These agreements enable export-focused firms to boost production and become more integrated into global value chains, while exposing local firms to international competition.

Despite tightening global financial conditions, India has attracted gross investment inflows amounting to 18.5 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) in FY25 and 16.9 per cent in April–September FY26. While gross foreign direct investment (FDI) in April–November rose to $64.7 billion from $55.8 billion a year ago, the survey pointed out that ‘proactive reforms’ are essential to attract more foreign investment.

The survey flagged that despite a clear government intent and proven economic management, FDI inflows remain below their potential, especially for infrastructure needs. Apart from robust Centre–State coordination, there is a need for a strategic approach to identify priority sectors, along with a mix of incentives and reforms, to prevent the dilution of policy efforts.

“Additionally, it is crucial for India not only to offer compelling incentives but also to ensure these incentives are reliably implemented… Creating a task force to engage top global companies and promote India’s advantages could boost FDI, especially in targeted sectors. Proactive diplomacy, highlighting these strengths, can help offset tariff challenges,” it said.