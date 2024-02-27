Uttarakhand presents FY25 Budget of over Rs 89,000 cr in state Assembly

The Uttarakhand government on Tuesday tabled the annual budget of more than Rs 89,000 crore for financial year 2024-25 in the state assembly.
Presenting the budget in the House, state finance minister Premchand Agarwal said it was an inclusive budget aimed at building a developed Uttarakhand.
The budget will be passed on March 1 after a debate in the house over the next few days.
