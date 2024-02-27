Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Uttarakhand presents FY25 Budget of over Rs 89,000 cr in state Assembly

The budget will be passed on March 1 after a debate in the house over the next few days

Indian rupee

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Dehradun
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2024 | 2:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Uttarakhand government on Tuesday tabled the annual budget of more than Rs 89,000 crore for financial year 2024-25 in the state assembly.
Presenting the budget in the House, state finance minister Premchand Agarwal said it was an inclusive budget aimed at building a developed Uttarakhand.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The budget will be passed on March 1 after a debate in the house over the next few days.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Budget 2024: Prez commends Centre on Ram temple, Article 370 abrogation

Interim Budget 2024 unveils growth path with fiscal prudence: Economists

Budget 2024: Key highlights of last 5 Budgets under FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Budget 2024: What did FM Sitharaman say on education, Skill India Mission

Budget 2024: How govt keeps Budget a secret until finance minister's speech

Budget session: Maha govt tables supplementary demands of Rs 8,609 cr

Delhi L-G writes to CM to expedite 'stalled' process of Budget presentation

Electricity will not be given for free: Nitish Kumar in state assembly

Failed budget of a failed government in Haryana: Bhupinder Singh Hooda

FinMin asks depts to surrender unspent Budgetary allocation by March 8

Topics : Budget session Budget spending Uttarakhand Uttarakhand Assembly

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 27 2024 | 2:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LivePankaj Udhas DeathRajya Sabha polls LIVECrakk Box Office Collection Day 4Gold Price TodayBade Miyan Chote MiyanBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon