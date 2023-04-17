close

Hyundai Mobis develops world's first rollable display for vehicles

Hyundai Mobis aims to obtain orders for the rollable display, which was partly adopted in smartphones and TVs, from luxury carmakers in North America and Europe

IANS Seoul
Hyundai, Hyundai Motor

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2023 | 6:22 PM IST
Hyundai Mobis, South Korea's leading auto parts maker, said on Monday it has developed the world's first rollable display for vehicles.

The rollable display disappears when the engine is turned off and the screen rolls up and down depending on driving conditions, the company said in a statement.

The display is scaled up to two-thirds when using navigation and is switched to full-screen mode to watch videos while the vehicle is parked or when charging an electric vehicle, it said, reports Yonhap news agency.

Hyundai Mobis aims to obtain orders for the rollable display, which was partly adopted in smartphones and TVs, from luxury carmakers in North America and Europe.

"We are looking forward to becoming a game changer in the automotive display market with our differentiated technology. We will pioneer the global market by driving the trend of new infotainment technologies," Han Young-hoon, vice president in charge of the Electronics Convenience and Control (EC) division at Hyundai Mobis, said.

Display technology for in-car entertainment has emerged as a new growth driver in the in-vehicle infotainment market. The existing liquid crystal displays (LCDs) are quickly replaced by bigger-sized plastic organic light emitting diodes (OLEDs) of 20 inches and larger.

That is why Hyundai Mobis has focused on developing the rollable display in the past two years.

Hyundai Mobis is a core affiliate of Hyundai Motor Group, which also has Hyundai Motor Co. and Kia Corp. under its wing.

Hyundai Motor and Kia together form the world's third-largest carmaker by sales after Toyota Motor and Volkswagen Group.

Topics : Hyundai | automobile manufacturer | Automobile

First Published: Apr 17 2023 | 6:22 PM IST

