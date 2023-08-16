India has second largest number of anime fans after China: Brady McCollum

Anime is one of the fastest growing genres in entertainment across theatrical, streaming and on TV. Crunchyroll, along with Netflix, is among the top investors in the genre. Crunchyroll, estimated at $100-150 million in revenues in 2022, is an independently operated joint venture between two different subsidiaries of the $86 billion Sony Corp. Vanita Kohli-Khandekar caught up with Brady McCollum, chief operating officer, Crunchyroll, on Zoom during his recent visit to Mumbai. Edited excerpts:

Where is Crunchyroll right now globally and in India?