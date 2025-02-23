Constant policy changes don't help make investment decisions: Bacardi MD

India is among the largest growth-contributing markets for Bacardi globally. VINAY GOLIKERI, managing director, India and neighbouring countries, Bacardi India, spoke to Sharleen D’Souza in an exclusive interview in Mumbai. Edited excerpts:

Where does India stand for Bacardi globally?

India, in terms of growth, is definitely in the top five. It has been among the largest growth-contributing markets for the past three years, with acceleration in 2023 and 2024. It’s a key focus market, one of our biggest bets, and a consistent priority for Bacardi as a group, given the potential we see in India and the strong foundation we