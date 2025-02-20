Reinsurance rates going up; April renewal will see firm rates: GIC Re CMD

Following the company’s third-quarter (Q3) earnings, RAMASWAMY NARAYANAN, chairman and managing director (CMD), GIC Re, spoke to Aathira Varier about the company’s business strategy going forward while reflecting on its performance in the recently concluded quarter. Edited excerpts:

How do you see the performance, and what is your outlook?

We wrote about 26-28 per cent more compared to last year. It was a soft market, with a lot of capacities internationally. Overall, we do about $1 billion in international business, of which almost $500 million came from renewals on January 1. We are looking at similar growth in renewals starting