Rural demand has come back, but El Nino a worry: Adani Wilmar MD & CEO, CFO

'In the commodity business, it is volume that matters. We have grown 16 per cent annually'

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
Angshu Mallick, Shrikant Kanhere
Premium

Left to right: Angshu Mallick, MD & CEO, Adani Wilmar and Shrikant Kanhere, CFO, Adani Wilmar

4 min read Last Updated : May 03 2023 | 7:23 PM IST
Adani Wilmar expects demand to look up with interest rates and inflation on a leash and rural demand sputtering to life. After announcing its 2022-23 January-March quarter results, ANGSHU MALLICK, managing director and chief executive officer, and SHRIKANT KANHERE, chief financial officer, speak exclusively to Sharleen D’Souza. Edited excerpts:
When do you see top-line growth returning? 
Angshu Mallick: In the commodity business, it is volume that matters. We have grown 16 per cent annually. We have grown volumes by 5 million tonnes (mt). The turnover has not gone up because edible oil prices have not gone up. Our overall volume and market share of food has gone up. Also, our retail distribution has increased. 
Topics : Adani Wilmar FMCG companies Commodity

First Published: May 03 2023 | 10:58 PM IST

