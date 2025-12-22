Monday, December 22, 2025 | 07:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
1Point1 Solutions inks $33.37 mn deal to acquire Netcom contact centre firm

The total transaction value for the acquisition of 100 per cent ownership is $33.37 million, comprising an upfront payment of $25.41 million and an estimated earn-ouat of $8.25 million

1Point1 Solutions, a provider of AI-led business process management (BPM) solutions on Monday announced it is acquiring Costa Ricaheadquartered Netcom Business Contact Center for $33.37 million transaction value.

The acquisition is targeted for completion by March 31, 2026.

The total transaction value for the acquisition of 100 per cent ownership is $33.37 million, comprising an upfront payment of $25.41 million and an estimated earn-ouat of $8.25 million, subject to post-closing adjustments linked to EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation) performance and excess working capital, according to a release.

Additional transaction-related costs are estimated at about $1 million.

"The acquisition is expected to nearly double 1Point1's FY' 27 topline marking a significant step in advancing the company's inorganic growth strategy," it said.

 

It aims to accelerate company's evolution into high-growth global organisation, while deepening domain expertise in banking and financial services through an AI-first, human-intelligence-led customer experience and BPM model, the release added.

Akshay Chhabra, Chairman and Managing Director, 1Point1 Solutions, said: "The acquisition of Netcom strengthens our North, Central and Latin America footprint and expands our BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance) presence across continents.

First Published: Dec 22 2025 | 7:22 PM IST

