1Point1 Solutions inks $33.37 mn deal to acquire Netcom contact centre firm

1Point1 Solutions, a provider of AI-led business process management (BPM) solutions on Monday announced it is acquiring Costa Ricaheadquartered Netcom Business Contact Center for $33.37 million transaction value.
The acquisition is targeted for completion by March 31, 2026.
The total transaction value for the acquisition of 100 per cent ownership is $33.37 million, comprising an upfront payment of $25.41 million and an estimated earn-ouat of $8.25 million, subject to post-closing adjustments linked to EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation) performance and excess working capital, according to a release.
Additional transaction-related costs are estimated at about $1 million.
"The acquisition is expected to nearly double 1Point1's FY' 27 topline marking a significant step in advancing the company's inorganic growth strategy," it said.
It aims to accelerate company's evolution into high-growth global organisation, while deepening domain expertise in banking and financial services through an AI-first, human-intelligence-led customer experience and BPM model, the release added.
Akshay Chhabra, Chairman and Managing Director, 1Point1 Solutions, said: "The acquisition of Netcom strengthens our North, Central and Latin America footprint and expands our BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance) presence across continents.
