Cipla rolls out Afrezza inhaled insulin in India after CDSCO approval

Cipla rolls out Afrezza inhaled insulin in India after CDSCO approval

Cipla has launched Afrezza, an inhaled rapid-acting insulin for adults with diabetes, after CDSCO approval, and plans an awareness drive on insulin adherence

Cipla stated that the product is expected to address insulin delivery needs in a country with an estimated 10 crore adults living with diabetes mellitus | Stock image

Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2025 | 6:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Cipla on Monday announced the launch of Afrezza, an inhaled insulin for adults with diabetes, making it the first such therapy to be commercially introduced in India.
 
What is Afrezza and what regulatory approval did Cipla receive? 
The company said it received regulatory approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) late last year for the exclusive distribution and marketing of Afrezza, a rapid-acting human insulin administered through oral inhalation. Cipla stated that the product is expected to address insulin delivery needs in a country with an estimated 10 crore adults living with diabetes mellitus.
 
Who manufactures Afrezza and how is it administered? 
 
Afrezza is manufactured by US-based MannKind Corporation and is supplied in single-use cartridges that are administered using a handheld inhaler device. The insulin dissolves rapidly after inhalation and begins lowering blood glucose levels within approximately 12 minutes, according to the company. The therapy is typically initiated with the largest meal of the day and can be adjusted based on clinical requirements.

How is the inhaled formulation positioned versus injectable insulin? 
Cipla said the inhaled formulation is positioned as an alternative to injectable prandial insulin for adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. Medical experts have highlighted that injection-related concerns, treatment complexity and behavioural factors often contribute to delayed initiation or discontinuation of insulin therapy.
 
What did Cipla’s management say about the launch and access plans? 
Commenting on the launch, Achin Gupta, global chief operating officer at Cipla, said the introduction of Afrezza adds another treatment option to the company’s diabetes portfolio in India. He said Cipla will leverage its distribution network to support the availability of the product across markets.
 
What awareness programme is Cipla planning around insulin adherence? 
The company also announced a nationwide awareness programme focused on insulin adherence, addressing concerns related to injections, treatment routines and social stigma. The initiative will be carried out through digital platforms and on-ground patient engagement activities.

Topics : Diabetes Cipla insulin

First Published: Dec 22 2025 | 6:43 PM IST

