Practo eyes $1 billion GMV as US push adds $250-300 mn ahead of IPO

Digital healthcare platform Practo is targeting an annualised gross merchandise value (GMV) of $1 billion by June 2026, with its expanding US operations expected to contribute between $250 million and $300 million, according to people familiar with the company’s plans.

How big a jump is Practo targeting in GMV and what is driving it?

The milestone marks a sharp acceleration from the roughly $400 million GMV the company generated in the previous fiscal year, driven by strong momentum across its marketplace-led healthcare services and a scaled-up international push. The company expects these initiatives to support a potential initial public offering