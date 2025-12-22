Monday, December 22, 2025 | 06:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Practo eyes $1 billion GMV as US push adds $250-300 mn ahead of IPO

Practo eyes $1 billion GMV as US push adds $250-300 mn ahead of IPO

Digital healthcare platform Practo is targeting a $1 billion annualised GMV run-rate by June 2026, with US operations expected to add $250-300 million as it gears up for an IPO by end-2026

Shashank ND, Practo
Shashank ND, co-founder and CEO, Practo

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2025 | 6:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Digital healthcare platform Practo is targeting an annualised gross merchandise value (GMV) of $1 billion by June 2026, with its expanding US operations expected to contribute between $250 million and $300 million, according to people familiar with the company’s plans.
 
How big a jump is Practo targeting in GMV and what is driving it? 
The milestone marks a sharp acceleration from the roughly $400 million GMV the company generated in the previous fiscal year, driven by strong momentum across its marketplace-led healthcare services and a scaled-up international push. The company expects these initiatives to support a potential initial public offering
