3M India Q3 result: Profit up 8% at Rs 135 cr, smallest rise in 9 quarters

Reuters BENGALURU
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 3:54 PM IST

Diversified products maker 3M India posted on Thursday its smallest profit growth in nine quarters, as surging input costs countered sustained demand for its core products.
Consolidated profit after tax came increased more than 8% from a year earlier to Rs 135 crore (about $16 million) in the third quarter ended Dec. 31, the Indian unit of US-based industrial conglomerate 3M said in an exchange filing.
Input costs rose 5.9% to Rs 398 crore, sending the company's total expenses slightly higher.
Sales increased at the mainstay safety & industrial and transportation & electricals segments, which together account for 69% to 74% of 3M India's total revenue, while the smaller healthcare segment saw a fall in revenue.
"Business trends broadly remained steady versus the previous quarter, though some softness was observed in the healthcare segment," Managing Director Ramesh Ramadurai said.
Sustained infrastructure spending ahead of the 2024 general elections has boosted demand for industrial products, helping companies like 3M to make strong profits in the past year.
Shares of 3M India, which gained more than 17% in the December quarter, fell 1.2% after the results came.
Last month, parent company 3M forecast full-year earnings below estimates, saying the macro environment remained muted.

First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 3:54 PM IST

