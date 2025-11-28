OMEGA Trophy marks its fourth edition with top golfers at DLF Golf Club

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
OMEGA celebrated the fourth edition of the OMEGA Trophy at the 18-hole DLF Golf and Country Club, Gurugram, on November 7, bringing together some of India’s finest golfers.
Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, Friend of the Brand, attended the evening festivities, joined by popular actor and host Mandira Bedi.
Now in its fourth year, the OMEGA Trophy has become a significant annual event in India. Golfers from different states participate, showcasing their skill, sportsmanship and team spirit. The tournament has steadily grown into a key fixture on India’s golfing calendar.
Precision, performance at core
OMEGA’s Master Chronometer Certification symbolises the brand’s commitment to precision and high performance — values that resonate in both watchmaking and sport. “This technical excellence makes OMEGA a partner for athletes pursuing achievement at every level,” OMEGA said in a press statement.
The fourth edition underscores OMEGA’s longstanding dedication to golf. By supporting tournaments and celebrating performance on the course, the brand fosters growth in the sport.
Launched to champion golf excellence globally, the OMEGA Trophy serves as a platform where India’s golfing community competes for recognition within OMEGA’s international golf family.