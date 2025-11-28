Friday, November 28, 2025 | 11:59 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / OMEGA Trophy marks its fourth edition with top golfers at DLF Golf Club

OMEGA Trophy marks its fourth edition with top golfers at DLF Golf Club

Held at Gurugram's DLF Golf and Country Club, the fourth OMEGA Trophy brought leading golfers together with Bollywood actors Abhishek Bachchan and Mandira Bedi joining in

omega trophy

Abhishek Bachchan and Mandira Bedi at the OMEGA Trophy at DLF Golf and Country Club, Gurugram.

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 11:57 AM IST

OMEGA celebrated the fourth edition of the OMEGA Trophy at the 18-hole DLF Golf and Country Club, Gurugram, on November 7, bringing together some of India’s finest golfers.
 
Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, Friend of the Brand, attended the evening festivities, joined by popular actor and host Mandira Bedi.
 
Now in its fourth year, the OMEGA Trophy has become a significant annual event in India. Golfers from different states participate, showcasing their skill, sportsmanship and team spirit. The tournament has steadily grown into a key fixture on India’s golfing calendar.

Precision, performance at core

 
OMEGA’s Master Chronometer Certification symbolises the brand’s commitment to precision and high performance — values that resonate in both watchmaking and sport. “This technical excellence makes OMEGA a partner for athletes pursuing achievement at every level,” OMEGA said in a press statement.
 
 
The fourth edition underscores OMEGA’s longstanding dedication to golf. By supporting tournaments and celebrating performance on the course, the brand fosters growth in the sport.
 
Launched to champion golf excellence globally, the OMEGA Trophy serves as a platform where India’s golfing community competes for recognition within OMEGA’s international golf family.

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 11:46 AM IST

