close
Sensex (-1.15%)
66817.29 -779.55
Nifty (-1.12%)
19908.70 -224.60
Nifty Midcap (-0.28%)
40545.40 -112.80
Nifty Smallcap (-0.73%)
5807.90 -42.50
Nifty Bank (-1.38%)
45345.45 -634.40
Heatmap

ABB to roll out electric powertrain system for ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel

Electrification and automation major ABB on Wednesday said it will roll out an electric powertrain system for ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel's new steel mill in Hazira

compact electric powertrain system

Compact electric powertrain system | Representative Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2023 | 3:05 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Electrification and automation major ABB on Wednesday said it will roll out an electric powertrain system for ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel's new steel mill in Hazira.
"ABB is partnering with SMS group to supply all the medium-voltage (MV) motors and MV drives for a new hot strip mill at Hazira, in Gujarat," an ABB statement said.
ABB is working in partnership with SMS group -- a specialist in plant construction, mechanical and electric & automation engineering for the metals industry -- to provide all the MV motors and MV drives for ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel's new hot strip mill in India, it explained.
The scope also includes a large number of low-voltage (LV) drives. The project at Hazira, an industrial hub in Gujarat, is part of a major expansion of the site, which is already India's fifth-largest producer of crude steel.
When it becomes operational in 2025, the new mill will increase Hazira's production capacity by around 5.5 million tonne per year, the statement said.
The hot strip mill will roll thick slabs of cast steel into thin strips suitable for industrial customers.

Also Read

ABB India to provide electrification, automation systems to AMNS India

ArcelorMittal-Nippon Steel India JV signs $5 bn loan with Japanese banks

ArcelorMittal reports over 50% fall in net income in April-June quarter

Tata Steel, Germany's SMS group to explore low carbon steel-making tech

Odisha CM visits Nippon plant in Japan, discuses green tech for projects

Akasa's future: CEO Dube seeks to douse fire lit by lawyers' closure claims

Akasa flying less after some pilots quit abruptly: CEO Vinay Dube

Genpharmasec to acquire 70% stake in DHPL in phased manner over one year

Meta announces new business-focused features for WhatsApp in India: Details

Asia Healthcare acquires majority stake in AINU, to invest Rs 600 cr

ABB is supplying and installing 13 MV drives and 16 large MV motors. These will form the drive train for the two key elements of the operation, the roughing mill and the finishing mill.
In addition to the MV equipment, ABB is also supplying 14 LV multidrives line-ups and 256 LV inverters to support auxiliary services.
"This project for SMS group and ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel is a key reference for ABB in India's fast-growing metals sector," said Chris Poynter, Division President for System Drives, ABB Motion in the statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Electric mobility ABB India ABB ArcelorMittal Essar Steel

First Published: Sep 20 2023 | 3:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesStock To Watch TodayApple Releases iOS 17World Cup Latest NewsParliament Special Session LiveTop 10 Business IdeasGold-Silver PriceBlue Star Share PriceIndia-Canada Relation

Companies News

Micron set to break ground for Sanand semiconductor plant on SaturdayNRIs can now open new bank accounts using SBI YONO app; Here's how

Election News

Like Telangana statehood promise, Congress will deliver: Rahul GandhiMizoram polls: Farmers will top priority if ZPM wins, says party chief

India News

Smriti Irani's portfolio to abuse Cong, Gandhi family, says KC VenugopalIndia should use retaliation mechanism to deal with EU's carbon tax: GTRI

Economy News

Upward revision: OECD raises India's FY24 GDP growth projection to 6.3%
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon