Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Abbott India Q4 results: Profit rises 24% to Rs 287 cr, revenue up 7%

The drugmaker's revenue from operations increased to Rs 1,439 crore, a 7 per cent increase from the Rs 1,343 crore recorded in Q4 FY23

Q4

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Sanket Koul
1 min read Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 7:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Drugmaker Abbott India reported a 24 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in consolidated net profit for the March quarter (Q4 FY24), reaching Rs 287.06 crore, up from Rs 231.42 crore recorded for the same period last financial year, according to data posted on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

The drugmaker’s revenue from operations increased to Rs 1,439 crore, a 7 per cent increase from the Rs 1,343 crore recorded in Q4 FY23.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The company’s quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) net profit fell by 7.7 per cent, while revenue grew by just 0.13 per cent.

The company's board recommended payment of a final dividend of Rs 410 per equity share of Rs 10 each for the year ended March 31, 2024, subject to shareholder approval.

On Wednesday, Abbott India’s stocks were down by 1.50 per cent, ending the day’s trade at Rs 25,557 apiece on the BSE.

Topics : Abbott India Q4 Results BSE NSE

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 09 2024 | 7:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGSEB HSC 12 Results DeclaredTCS CEO Krithivasan SalaryIndegene IPOIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon