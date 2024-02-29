Advent PE begins merger process of Suven Pharma and Cohance Lifesciences

Hyderabad-based active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) and Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO) player Suven Pharmaceuticals' board on Thursday approved an amalgamation scheme of Advent Private Equity (PE)-backed Cohance Lifesciences, a CDMO and API platform, with Suven.

The overall transaction is expected to conclude over the next 12-15 months, subject to relevant shareholder and regulatory approvals. Suven Pharma shares were down 1.9 per cent on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Thursday. The announcement came after market hours.

Global PE giant Advent PE had announced the acquisition of a 50.1 per cent stake in Suven Pharma in December 2022 for Rs 6,313 crore and had indicated then that it was planning to merge it with its portfolio company Cohance Lifesciences.

All shareholders of Cohance will be issued shares of Suven at the ratio of 11 shares of Suven for every 295 shares of Cohance based on the swap ratio once the amalgamation scheme becomes effective. The new Suven shares so issued will be traded on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE. Advent entities shall own 66.67 per cent, and the public shareholders will hold 33.3 per cent of the combined entity (pre-ESOP dilution).

The merged platform will have mid-30s EBITDA margins, 30 per cent Return on Capital Employed (RoCE) and stable cash flow generation over FY20-23, the statement said.

Shweta Jalan, Board Member, Suven and Managing Partner & Head of Advent International in India, said that this represents their continued commitment to building a leading CDMO player in India.

Cohance is a CDMO and merchant API platform which deals in select low-mid volume molecules and also antibody drug conjugates (ADC) platform. Their CDMO segment has grown at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 30 per cent over FY20-23 and contributes 44 per cent to its gross profits for the nine-months of Financial Year 24 (9MFY24). For the 9MFY24 period, Suven Pharma has reported an 18 per cent dip in revenue from operations and a 7 per cent decline in adjusted Profit After Tax (PAT).

This amalgamation, Suven claimed, strengthens its position as a diversified CDMO and API player in India. The merged entity is expected to be amongst the leading integrated CDMO players in India with an expanded capacity of 2,650 kilo-litres. Suven Pharma said in a statement that it would also help scale their formulations business supported by backward integration. There would be revenue and cost synergies as well – limited customer overlaps will help to cross-sell. On the costs side, the benefits include sourcing materials through common vendors, cost optimisation across the platform etc.

A Vaidheesh, Executive Chairman, Suven, said that, “This is a transformative step in Suven’s journey of growth....we are extremely excited about the benefits of combined scale, capabilities, complementary customer base and best practices.”

In September last year, Advent International had said that it had completed the acquisition of Suven at the agreed price of Rs 495 a share and that an open offer will be launched for another 26 per cent stake at Rs 495 a share within stipulated timelines. The promoter and promoter group now hold a 60 per cent stake in Suven Pharma, and public shareholding is around 40 per cent.