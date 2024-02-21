The aviation landscape is rife with stories of turbulence. Amid news of mergers and acquisitions, the aviation industry also grapples with challenges like weather-induced delays and the collapse of major airlines. The close encounters on the runway are another escalating challenge the sector is facing, amid the rising number of operational aircraft in the skies. This was exemplified by a recent incident involving two Indigo planes narrowly avoiding collision at Delhi airport. What is leading to this recurrence and how can these incidents be minimised?

Amid the increasing number of aircraft in Indian skies, it is essential to develop more airports equipped with sufficient passenger and aircraft handling facilities. This should be accompanied by a stringent regulatory framework to address the emerging challenges effectively.Moving on, the Union government recently served another blow to the online gaming industry. It rejected the self-regulatory organisation proposals of the industry associations. It argued that self-regulation proposals lacked neutrality. This comes at a time when online gaming firms are grappling with cost-cutting measures due to heavy taxation. As the air around online gaming remains uncertain, find out what’s next for the industry after SRO failure.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Let us now move on to financial markets. Shares of Central Public Sector Enterprises have been on a roll in the past four months, with eight out of 11 Nifty CPSE stocks delivering over 55 per cent returns during the period.However, so far in February, the rally seems to be narrower with just one stock doing the heavy lifting. What does this mean for the future prospect? Does this signal caution or will the rally continue unabated?

Moving on, Air Canada recently made headlines following a dispute over the ‘refund policy’ offered by its chatbot to a customer. Despite the airline’s argument that it should not be held liable for anything its chatbot says, the country’s Civil Resolution Tribunal upheld the validity of the bereavement travel offer. In this segment, find you through Air Canada’s bereavement policy and a context to the recent developments.