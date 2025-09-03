Wednesday, September 03, 2025 | 10:41 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / ACME Solar secures 50 MW dispatchable renewable project from Tata Power-D

ACME Solar secures 50 MW dispatchable renewable project from Tata Power-D

The project will be required to maintain a minimum annual CUF (Capacity Utilisation Factor) of 40 per cent and ensure four hours of peak-hour supply with 90 per cent monthly availability

The project would combine multiple renewable energy technologies, including solar and Battery Energy Storage System (BESS).

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 10:38 AM IST

ACME Solar Holdings on Wednesday said it has secured a 50 MW Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy project from Tata Power-D.

The FDRE tender was floated under tariff-based competitive guidelines (TBCB) for which an e-reverse auction was conducted on August 13, 2025, a company statement said.

ACME Solar Holdings Ltd has received a Letter of Award (LoA) for a 50 MW Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) project at a tariff of ₹4.43 per unit under a 250 MW FDRE tender floated by Tata Power Company Limited (Tata Power-D), according to a statement.

Tata Power-D is a licensed electricity distribution company and is a part of Tata Power Company Ltd.

 

The project will be required to maintain a minimum annual CUF (Capacity Utilisation Factor) of 40 per cent and ensure four hours of peak-hour supply with 90 per cent monthly availability.

The project would combine multiple renewable energy technologies, including solar and Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), to meet the supply obligations for a PPA tenor of 25 years.

The commissioning timeline of the project is 24 months from the PPA signing. ACME Solar Holdings is a leading integrated renewable energy player with a diversified portfolio spanning solar, wind, storage, FDRE and hybrid solutions and an operational capacity of 2,890 MW.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 10:38 AM IST

