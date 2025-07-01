Tuesday, July 01, 2025 | 02:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Adani Enterprises plans to sell 2-5 year debt at public bond sale next week

Adani Enterprises plans to sell 2-5 year debt at public bond sale next week

For investors opting for quarterly payouts, the coupon will be 8.85 per cent on three-year and 9.00 per cent on five-year notes, they added

Adani Group

Last month, Adani Enterprises raised $750 million from a group of international banks | Bloomberg

Reuters MUMBAI
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 2:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's flagship firm plans to raise up to 10 billion rupees ($116.77 million) through a retail bond issue opening for public subscription next week, two sources aware of the development told Reuters on Tuesday.

Adani Enterprises will sell two-year, three-year and five-year bonds through the issue, which will remain open for subscription from July 9 to July 22, the sources added.

The company will pay an annual coupon of 8.95 per cent on its two-year bonds, 9.15 per cent on three-year bonds and 9.30 per cent on five-year bonds, and will also have an option to defer interest payment to maturity, the sources said.

 

For investors opting for quarterly payouts, the coupon will be 8.85 per cent on three-year and 9.00 per cent on five-year notes, they added.

Adani Enterprises did not reply to a Reuters request for comment.

Also Read

Premiumstock prices, Nifty Smallcap, stock market, initial public offering, IPO

10 large-cap stocks to bet across sectors that may gain up to 32% in H2CY25

Jaypee Group, Jaiprakash Associates

Adani Enterprises, Vedanta, others in fray to acquire Jaiprakash Associates

share market today

Bulls ride PSU Banks as Sensex, Nifty hit 2025 highs amid ceasefire news

Israel-Iran conflict

'All our assets abroad are safe': Pranav Adani amid Israel-Iran tensions

dividend yield

Adani Ent, & 19 others to go ex-date on June 13 for dividend, bonus, rights

This marks Adani Enterprises' second retail bond sale within a year. In September 2024, it raised 8 billion rupees via its debut public issue, offering two, three, and five-year bonds at coupons of 9.25 per cent, 9.65 per cent, and 9.90 per cent respectively, indicating a 30-60 basis point drop in rates across tenors this time.

The proposed issue, rated AA- by Icra and Care Ratings, includes a greenshoe option of 5 billion rupees. Nuvama Wealth Management, Trust Investment Advisors and Tip Sons Consultancy Services will be the lead managers for the bond sale, the company said.

Last month, the company raised $750 million from a group of international banks. In November, US authorities indicted Gautam Adani and his nephew, Sagar Adani, over alleged bribery and misleading of investors in connection with US fundraising.

Gautam Adani denied any wrongdoing last week, telling shareholders that no individual from the group had been charged under the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

Adani Group and its 13 offshore investors have also been facing an investigation by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) since Hindenburg Research in 2023 alleged the group's improper use of tax havens. The group has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Sashikumar Sreedharan, Google Cloud India MD

Google Cloud elevates Sashikumar Sreedharan as MD for India business

Shell Plc

Shell acquires Raj Petro Specialities to strengthen lubricant portfolio

realty sector, real estate

Rustomjee to redevelop Mumbai's GTB Nagar with Mhada, eyes GDV of ₹4,521 cr

Coal india ltd, cil, Hindustan copper, HCL

Coal India, Hindustan Copper to work together in critical mineral sector

IREDA

Ireda's loan sanctions rise 29% to ₹11,740 cr in Q1; disbursements up 31%

Topics : Adani Enterprises Adani Group Adani Gautam Adani

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 2:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksDividend TodayIndogulf Cropsciences IPO Allotment TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEDelhi Weather TodayJagannath Yatra 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon