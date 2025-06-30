Monday, June 30, 2025 | 02:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Adani Ports unit plans to raise ₹3,000 crore via local currency bonds

Adani Ports unit plans to raise ₹3,000 crore via local currency bonds

If completed, the ports unit will have borrowed at least $1 billion since May, following an earlier bond sale and a bilateral loan

Adani port, port, Port, Adani Group

Adani Ports in May raised ₹5,000 crore by selling 15 year bonds with a coupon of 7.75 per cent, with the Life Insurance Corp. of India as the sole subscriber to the sale | Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By P R Sanjai and Saikat Das
 
Billionaire Gautam Adani’s conglomerate plans to raise about ₹3,000 crore ($351 million) through long-term local currency bonds, according to people familiar with the matter, the latest in a string of recent debt raises by the company. 
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd is in talks with investors to raise the debt in the coming months. The tenor is likely to be long, though details, such as the coupon and maturity, are still being finalized, the people said, who asked not to be identified because the information is confidential.
 
Adani’s conglomerate, which has interests stretching from ports to green energy, has been regaining creditor confidence after the US indicted Adani last November for an alleged bribery plot, charges the group has denied. 
 

If completed, the ports unit will have borrowed at least $1 billion since May, following an earlier bond sale and a bilateral loan.
 
A successful fund raise would increase the debt maturity profile of the port unit. Adani Ports is positioned to benefit from trade growth in India, where it generates more than 85 per cent of its revenue, according to a separate report by Bloomberg Intelligence published last week.
 
Representatives for Adani Group didn’t immediately respond to request for comment.
 
Adani Ports in May raised ₹5,000 crore by selling 15 year bonds with a coupon of 7.75 per cent, with the Life Insurance Corp. of India as the sole subscriber to the sale. The unit also raised about $150 million through a bilateral loan agreement with DBS Group Holdings Ltd.
 
Adani’s airport unit also recently raised around $750 million from global investors led by Apollo Global Management Inc.
 

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 2:25 PM IST

