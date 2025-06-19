Thursday, June 19, 2025 | 10:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / 'All our assets abroad are safe': Pranav Adani amid Israel-Iran tensions

'All our assets abroad are safe': Pranav Adani amid Israel-Iran tensions

Among the key concerns is the Haifa Port in northern Israel, which the Adani Group acquired in early 2023

Israel-Iran conflict

He emphasised the need to focus on India's heartland. "India is not only Delhi or the capital cities.

ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 10:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amid ongoing conflict in West Asia, Adani Enterprises Director Pranav Adani on Wednesday assured that the group's overseas assets remain secure. "There are concerns, but luckily, all our assets abroad are safe. We shouldn't worry about it," he told reporters on the sidelines of the Chintan Research Foundation's foundation day event.

His remarks came as markets react to the worsening geopolitical situation in the Middle East.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone fell for the seventh straight session, slipping 2.5% to Rs 1,338.

Among the key concerns is the Haifa Port in northern Israel, which the Adani Group acquired in early 2023. The strategic facility, a crucial Indian commercial asset in the region, is operating under the shadow of regional conflict, particularly amid fears of escalation between Israel and Iran.

 

Speaking at ANI, Pranav Adani also outlined the vision of the Chintan Research Foundation, which he said will focus on "climate change, geopolitical issues and economic entry" as its initial areas of research. "Evidence-based research has many responsibilities. These three pillars will be our starting point," he said.

He emphasised the need to focus on India's heartland. "India is not only Delhi or the capital cities. The real India lives in Ranchi, Raipur, Bhubaneswar and the Northeast... That's where inclusive growth should be centred," he said.

CRF President Shishir Priyadarshi said the foundation aims to tackle hard truths and propose solutions with a focus on zero-emission goals, inclusive prosperity, and the Global South's emergence. "The most challenging thoughts lead to the most rewarding destinations," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

zudio tata group

Trent sets 25% growth target, to expand Zudio and new brand categories

Dayanidhi Maran, Dayanidhi, Maran

Rift in Sun family: Dayanidhi sends legal notice to brother Kalanithi

Campbell Wilson

Sorry and thank you: Air India CEO writes to flyers a week after crash

Praveen Someshwar

Diageo India to acquire majority stake in NAO Spirits for ₹130 cr

Sai Life Sciences

TPG Asia to offload 6% stake in Sai Life Sciences via ₹102 crore block deal

Topics : Adani Adani Group Israel Iran Conflict Adani Enterprises

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 10:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDividend TodayPremier League 2025 ScheduleLatest News LIVEPune Palkhi 2025 Traffic AdvisoryGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon