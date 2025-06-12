Thursday, June 12, 2025 | 09:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Adani Ent, & 19 others to go ex-date on June 13 for dividend, bonus, rights

Adani Ent, & 19 others to go ex-date on June 13 for dividend, bonus, rights

Ex-date for dividend, bonus, rights issue: The ex-date marks the day a stock starts trading without the eligibility for dividends, bonus shares, stock splits, or rights issues

dividend yield

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 9:11 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Ex-date for dividend, bonus, rights issue: Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, and 18 other stocks will trade ex-date on Friday, June 13, 2025, following the declaration of dividend, bonus issue, and rights issue. 
 
The ex-date marks the day a stock starts trading without the eligibility for dividends, bonus shares, stock splits, or rights issues. This means that investors who purchase the stock on or after the ex-date will not be entitled to these benefits. 
 
To be eligible, an investor must hold the stock before the ex-date. However, the final list of beneficiaries for dividends, stock splits, or rights issues is prepared by the company based on shareholders recorded at the close of the record date.
 
 
Investors should note that the ex-date and record date for these stocks are the same, making them a key focus in today’s market.

Shares trading ex-date for dividend

ACC has declared a final dividend of ₹7.5 per share, Adani Enterprises ₹1.3, Adani Ports ₹7, Apcotex Industries ₹4.5, BCPL Railway Infrastructure ₹1, Canara Bank ₹4, DAM Capital Advisors ₹1, Piramal Enterprises ₹11, and Power Finance Corporation ₹2.05, according to corporate action data on BSE. These companies will go ex-date for final dividend on Friday, June 13.

Also Read

Vedanta's Hindustan Zinc Limited

Hindustan Zinc declares Rs 10/share interim dividend, totalling Rs 4,225 cr

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Avantel shares rise 3% in trade; here's why investors are buying stock

stock prices, Nifty Smallcap, stock market, initial public offering, IPO

Trent & 6 others to trade ex-date for dividend, rights issue on June 12

Tax

Tata Elxsi, VTM & 1 other stock to trade ex-date on June 11: Do you own?

SBI, State Bank Of India

SBI pays Rs 8,076.84 cr dividend to govt, cheque presented to FM Sitharaman

 
Meanwhile, other companies such as Sharda Motor Industries, SMC Global Securities, Smruthi Organics, Indegene, Elecon Engineering Company, Eimco Elecon (India) have will also trade ex-date for final dividend on June 13. 
 
A final dividend is the last dividend paid by a company for a financial year, declared after the annual financial results are finalised.
 
Besides, Ambuja Cements (dividend of ₹6.5), Adani Total Gas (dividend of ₹0.25) and JM Financial (dividend of ₹2.7) will also trade ex-dividend tomorrow. A dividend is a portion of a company’s profit that is paid out to shareholders, usually in the form of cash or additional shares.

Rights issue 

IFL Enterprises shares will trade ex-date for its proposed rights issue of 49,14,76,620 shares of the face value ₹1 each for an aggregate amount not exceeding ₹49.14 crore. Eligible shareholders will receive the benefit in the ratio of 60:91 which means shareholders will get 60 shares for every 91 shares held on the record date. 
 
The rights issue will open on June 19, 2025, and close on June 30, 2025, and the issue price has been set at ₹1 per share.  

Bonus issue

Vimta Labs' shareholders have approved the issue of bonus equity shares in the proportion of 1:1, which means eligible shareholders will receive one bonus equity share of ₹2 each for every one fully paid-up equity share held as on the record date which is Friday, according to the company filing.
 

More From This Section

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty hints at higher open; Asia mixed; India May CPI, US-China deal eyed

IPO

Sacheerome IPO subscribed 313x; check allotment status, GMP, listing date

Asian market, Asian stocks

Asian shares mixed as markets shrug at latest China-US trade deal

markets

Stocks to Watch Today, June 12: HDFC Bank, Nazara, IEX, MCX, Hind Copper

Asian markets, stock market trading

Bajaj Auto, Tech Mahindra, L&T Tech: Analyst pick 3 stocks to buy today

Topics : dividend rights issue Bonus payouts Buzzing stocks Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 Adani Enterprises Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd Canara Bank Power Finance Corporation (PFC) Ambuja Cement The Smart Investor

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 9:10 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAxiom 4 Mission PostponedGold-Silver Price TodaySA vs AUS Pitch ReportNow or Nothing SaleNEET Results 2025Latest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon