Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Companies / News / Adani Green approves pacts for TotalEnergies' $444 mn investment in JV

Adani Green approves pacts for TotalEnergies' $444 mn investment in JV

This comes after the company and the French oil major had inked a $300 million deal to build renewable capacity in India, where the bulk of energy requirements are still met by coal

Adani Enterprises, Adani group

Shares of Adani Green closed 5.9 per cent higher on Monday. | Image: Bloomberg

Reuters BENGALURU
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 7:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Adani Green Energy said on Monday that its board has approved agreements that would enable a TotalEnergies affiliate to invest $444 million to form a new joint venture with the company.

This comes after the company and the French oil major had inked a $300 million deal to build renewable capacity in India, where the bulk of energy requirements are still met by coal.

Adani Green, Adani Renewable Energy Sixty Four and TotalEnergies Renewables Singapore will enter into definitive agreements for the proposed joint venture.
The company did not disclose the financial commitments it would make for the proposed joint venture. Adani Green and TotalEnergies will each own 50 per cent stake in the resultant entity. The French major, with its affiliates, holds a nearly 20 per cent stake in Adani Green. The joint venture will house a portfolio of 1,150 megawatts of electricity, comprised of a mix of operational and under-execution solar assets, Adani Green said in a statement.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Shares of Adani Green closed 5.9 per cent higher on Monday.
 
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Adani Green Ltd

Emkay initiates coverage on Adani Green, predicts strong returns from RE

Adani Green Energy Q1 result: PAT doubles to Rs 629 cr on strong sales

Adani Green Energy Q1 result: PAT doubles to Rs 629 cr on strong sales

renewable energy

Adani Green Energy raises $400 mn for its solar power projects in Raj, Guj

Adani group stocks fall; ACC down 3%, Adani Ent slips 1.5%

Adani group stocks fall; ACC down 3%, Adani Ent slips 1.5%

Adani Group (Photo: Bloomberg)

Adani group shares trade mixed as Hindenburg issue resurfaces; AEL down 1%

Topics : Adani Green Energy Adani Group joint ventures in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 7:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon