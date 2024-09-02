Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Companies / News / FSIB recommends Rama Mohan Rao Amara for Managing Director of SBI

FSIB recommends Rama Mohan Rao Amara for Managing Director of SBI

He will fill the vacancy created due to elevation of C S Setty as chairman of the country's largest lender

SBI, State Bank Of India

Amara is currently Deputy Managing Director of the bank. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 7:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

FSIB, the headhunter for directors of state-owned banks and financial institutions, on Monday recommended Rama Mohan Rao Amara for the position of managing director of State Bank of India (SBI).
Amara is currently Deputy Managing Director of the bank.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
He will fill the vacancy created due to elevation of C S Setty as chairman of the country's largest lender.
The Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB) interviewed 9 candidates for the position of managing director of SBI, FSIB said in a statement.
"Keeping in view their performance in the interface, overall experience and the extant parameters, the Bureau recommends Rama Mohan Rao Amara for the position of MD in SBI," it said.
The SBI board is headed by Chairman assisted by four managing directors. With the selection of Amara, SBI will get its fourth MD.

More From This Section

Supreme Court, SC

SC seeks Himachal govt's reply on Adani Power plea for Rs 280 cr refund

Arena Satelite outlet, Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki plans Arena Satellites to tap smaller towns, new markets

Air India

Tata-owned Air India to soon provide Wi-Fi facilities on board flights

Office, Office space

Flex spaces record their highest contribution to office leasing in India

PremiumThe artificial intelligence (AI) market in India is expected to clock a compound annual growth rate of 25-35 per cent by 2027, matching a global trend of the technology's expansion. The Indian market is worth $7-10 billion now and it is expected to r

From Google to Amazon, TN turns top AI destination for global majors

The final decision on FSIB's recommendation would be taken by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
FSIB is headed by former secretary, Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Bhanu Pratap Sharma.
Other members of the headhunter are Animesh Chauhan, former chairman and MD of erstwhile Oriental Bank of Commerce, RBI's ex-executive director Deepak Singhal, and Shailendra Bhandari, former MD of erstwhile ING Vysya Bank.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Challa Sreenivasulu Setty, Challa Sreenivasulu

Competition for deposits but no rate war, says SBI chief C S Setty

SBI Chairman, CS Setty

SBI fighting for deposits through 'service quality', says C S Setty

Dinesh Khara, SBI Chairman

SBI working on new version of digital banking platform: Dinesh Khara

SBI

SBI's mega tier II debt issue may boost fundraising via such notes: Bankers

SBI, State Bank Of India

SBI manager, gym trainer held in Rs 175 cr cyber fraud case in Telangana

Topics : sbi Indian state banks Bank Board Bureau

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 7:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon