Vedanta board approves 3rd dividend of Rs 7,821 cr for Rs 20 per share

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 8:23 PM IST

Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta on Monday approved a third dividend of Rs 20 per share for the current financial year, taking the total dividend payout so far for FY25 to Rs 13,474 crore.
On July 26, the board approved a second interim dividend of Rs 4 per equity share, amounting to Rs 1,564 crore. In May, a first interim dividend of Rs 11 per equity share, totalling Rs 4,089 crore was approved.
"The board of directors of Vedanta Ltd at its meeting held on September 2, 2024, has considered and approved the third interim dividend of Rs 20 per equity share on the face value of Re 1 per equity share for financial year 2024-25 amounting to Rs 7,821 crore," Vedanta said in a filing to BSE.
This takes the total dividend for 2024-25 so far to Rs 13,474 crore.
Similarly, during 2023-24, Vedanta had declared a total interim dividend of Rs 29.5 per share, amounting to Rs 10,966 crore for shareholders.
The steady flow of dividends and appreciation in capital for investors has helped in generating a five-year total shareholding return and dividend yield of 276 per cent and 65 per cent, respectively (as on June 30, 2024), as per Vedanta's investor presentation.
In the first quarter, profit after tax grew 54 per cent year-on-year to Rs 5,095 crore.

Vedanta Ltd Vedanta Limited Vedanta Anil Agarwal

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 7:55 PM IST

