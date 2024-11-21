Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Adani group's exposure to US companies spans solar, wind, and Google

Adani Solar in FY24 secured its largest single-year order of 1.6 Gw from one of the key utility companies in the US

adani

Amritha Pillay
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 7:42 PM IST

Gautam Adani-promoted Adani group's exposure to US firms and physical market spans across current exports of solar modules, intended sale of wind turbines, and a power supply contract with US-headquartered Google’s India operations.
 
On November 13, following the US election results, Adani congratulated President-elect Donald Trump, and stated on X (formerly Twitter): “The Adani group is committed to leveraging its global expertise and invest $10 billion in US energy security and resilient infrastructure projects.” He added, this aims to create up to 15,000 jobs in the US.
 
In October, Adani Enterprises (AEL) stated that its solar module sales crossed 2 gigawatt (Gw) during the first six months, and exports of it increased by 64 per cent on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis. Of the 2 Gw, 1.29 Gw was sold in the export markets. For those exporting solar modules from India, the US is a major market. AEL did not share a geographic division of its exports.
 
 
Further, in its FY24 annual report, AEL said Adani Solar secured its largest single-year order of 1.6 Gw from one of the key utility companies in the US.
 
In addition to solar, AEL also plans to tap the US wind turbine industry. In the same annual report, AEL said its “5.2 Mw turbine holds a competitive advantage, positioning itself as a preferred choice in the market. Additionally, there are strategic initiatives aimed at exploring international market regions, particularly in the US and other global areas, to expand the reach of the company's wind turbine solutions”. The company plans for 1.5 Gw of integrated wind manufacturing capacity.
 
In October, Adani group announced a collaboration with Google to supply clean energy from its solar-wind hybrid project in Gujarat, for some of Google’s India operations.

Topics : Google Gautam Adani US firms Gautam Adani SEC indictment

First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 7:42 PM IST

