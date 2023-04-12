Adani's utility to supply 60% green power to Mumbai by 2027

(Bloomberg) --Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd., a closely held utility of Adani Transmission Ltd., said it’s on course to procure as much as 60% of its power supply from renewable sources by 2027, reiterating the Indian conglomerate’s broader commitment to deploy and produce more green energy.

The pivot is part of its billionaire-owner Gautam Adani’s larger ambitions to invest $70 billion by 2030 across the green energy value chain as the first-generation entrepreneur rapidly diversifies his ports-to-power conglomerate beyond its coal trading origins. While a shortseller attack earlier this year has applied brakes on many of Adani’s growth plans, Bloomberg reported last month that green energy remains one of the group’s core focus areas.

Renewables accounted for 30% of power procurement for Adani Electricity as of March 31 — a ten-fold jump over the last two years, the company said in a presentation to stock exchanges Wednesday. The utility, which provides electricity to some part of the country’s financial capital, said it aims by 2027 to be “amongst the few globally” to source a significant share from renewables.