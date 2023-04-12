close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Nuvama Wealth aims to list by August, sets ambitious biz growth targets

The company, which has client assets of Rs 2.25 lakh crore at present, is targeting to more than double the same to Rs 6 lakh crore by 2028

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Top-IPOs-2023_2

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2023 | 5:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Wealth management company Nuvama is aiming for a listing by August this year once its demerger from Edelweiss Financial Services gets through, a top official said on Wednesday.

Edelweiss Financial Services' shareholders have already given their nod for the demerger.

Nuvama, which was earlier called as Edelweiss Wealth Management, will be approaching the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) later this month for its approval for the scheme, Nuvama's chief executive and managing director Ashish Kehair told reporters.

We would like to do the listing as soon as possible. I feel it will get listed by July or August, he added.

Over 55 per cent of Nuvama is owned by private equity fund PAG, while Edelweiss' Rashesh Shah and Venkat Ramaswamy will have a 9 per cent ownership between them, he said.

Kehair also announced the company's targets on the business growth front, stating that the wealth management space is under-penetrated in the country.

Also Read

DU UG Merit List 2022 released: Here's how to download simulated merit list

LGT Group forays into Indian wealth management space via LGT Wealth India

Oscars 2023 full winner list: Naatu Naatu bags Best Original song award

ICMAI CMA rank list 2023 released, check complete details

IIFL Wealth rebrands as 360 ONE, to rename its MF, PMS and AIF schemes too

NBCC inks MoU with SIDBI for development work of their properties

Hiranandani to invest Rs 1,000 cr in premium housing project in Panvel

Top global firms approaching Indian toy makers for sourcing goods: Official

HDFC Bank ties up with Export Import Bank of Korea for $300 mn credit line

PhonePe raises another $100 mn to expand into lucrative lending space

The company, which has client assets of Rs 2.25 lakh crore at present, is targeting to more than double the same to Rs 6 lakh crore by 2028, Kehair said.

He said the company is targeting the ultra high networth individuals, high networth individuals and affluent segments, which will help it serve anybody with an investible surplus of over Rs 1 crore.

It also plans to expand its reach to more than 300 cities and grow the number of wealth managers to over 2,000 in the next five years, Kehair said.

He said the alternative investments fund business will get increased focus going forward, especially after the taxation changes on the debt mutual fund side which have made investing in those instruments less exciting.

Nuvama is planning to launch newer AIFs, including one dedicated to the real estate sector, he said.

Topics : Edelweiss Financial Services | National Company Law Tribunal

First Published: Apr 12 2023 | 4:30 PM IST

Latest News

View More

MRF second strongest tyre brand in the world: Brand Finance report

Tyres
1 min read

RIL readies $2.4-3 bn Infra Investment Trust for retail warehousing assets

Reliance, Reliance Industries
5 min read

Oldest Indian billionaire, champion of education: Who was Keshub Mahindra?

keshub mahindra
2 min read

Nestle India declares interim dividend of Rs 27/share, fixes record date

Nestle
2 min read

Apple supplier Foxconn to start construction of its Karnataka plant in May

Foxconn
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Vedanta may issue NCDs; parent could raise $1 billion via stake sale

Vedanta
3 min read

Billionaire Shapoor Mistry's SP group weighs $2 billion asset sales: Report

Shapoor Mistry Chairman, SP Group
3 min read

Indian startups move court to stop Google's new in-app billing system

startups, funding, business
2 min read

All you need to know about Amul vs Nandini battle in poll-bound Karnataka

Amul
5 min read

Oldest Indian billionaire, champion of education: Who was Keshub Mahindra?

keshub mahindra
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon