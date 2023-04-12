Hiranandani to invest Rs 1,000 cr in premium housing project in Panvel



The project, located in its mixed-use integrated township, Hiranandani Fortune City, is to be launched this week and is expected to be completed within three years. Hiranandani Communities plans to spend Rs 1,000 crore on developing a premium residential project consisting of three towers at Panvel.



The investment amount doesn't include the cost of land, which was bought back in the early 2000s. The company will invest Rs 1,000 crore through construction financing and internal accruels to tap the growing luxury home demand in Panvel realty market, said a person aware of the development plan.



The new sector will have an array of recreational and leisure amenities to befit the homebuyers' skewed preferences towards holistic and wellness infused living. The RERA registered project 'Golden Willow' spans one million sq ft of residential space and consists of 1-, 2- and 3-BHK flats. The apartment size ranges from 490 sq ft to 1,150 sq ft of RERA carpet area.

Also Read After Ratan Tata, now Niranjan Hiranandani invests in Goodfellows Govt amends Multi State Cooperative Societies Act to bring in transparency Despite recessionary trends… we're talking about 7% growth: Hiranandani City Union Bank shares crash 13.5% after Q3 earnings dip on quarterly basis Adani Wilmar falls 4% on low single digit revenue growth guidance for Q2 Top global firms approaching Indian toy makers for sourcing goods: Official HDFC Bank ties up with Export Import Bank of Korea for $300 mn credit line PhonePe raises another $100 mn to expand into lucrative lending space Bank of India plans to raise Rs 6,500 crore through various means in FY24 Operations normal now: Alliance Air as pilots call off strike after 2 days



Hiranandani Fortune City-Panvel has already delivered over 2,200 homes covering 2.5 million sq ft of residential space and two million sq ft of commercial space, housing Asia's largest Yotta NM1 data centre, he said. Niranjan Hiranandani, CMD, Hiranandani Communities believes that launching a new residential sector aligns with the market buoyancy, as the company seeks to capture strong demand for branded luxury homes post-Covid.



Many other organised and branded developers are also entering the region to capitalise the new growth opportunities. He added, “The Panvel realty market is currently booming as new economic node with the commissioning of mega infrastructure projects. This has already led to the increase in property prices index northwards."



The dual advantage of JNPT seaport and NaviMumbai international airport along with MTHL, coastal road, metro rail, multi-modal corridor, water transport will lead to unprecedented real estate growth. As a result of this last-mile connectivity, suburbanization has become notable along with acceleration of commercial development and urban migration. The Panvel-Karjat region has been aptly coined as Mumbai NXT, redefining the location’s value proposition and its renewed connectivity with Mumbai.



Panvel realty market is witnessing rise in population, mushrooming of commercial and retail spaces, social amenities, educational campuses, R&D centers, BFSI & IT offices, and tourist destinations which makes it an ideal proposition for homebuyers in MMR. Panvel is a buoyant location with footprints of several established conglomerates, blue-chip companies, and real estate developers.

The two railway stations Mohape and Chowk in proximity to the Hiranandani Fortune City township will be opened for passengers on the completion of Panvel- Karjat rail corridor.