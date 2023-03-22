JUST IN
Anupam Rasayan hits 6-month high; zooms 40% in 5 weeks on strong outlook
Gautam Adani lost Rs 3,000 crore a week in 2022-23: M3M Hurun report
Sobha slips 5%, nears 52-week low on raid by Income-Tax department
VST Tillers zooms 18% on achieving 5L production milestone at Malur unit
Sula Vineyards jumps 9% as CLSA initiates coverage with 'Buy' rating
Emami soars 7% as board to consider share buyback on March 24
Hindustan Zinc surges 5% on announcing liberal interim dividend
Stock Market Live: Sensex up 150 pts, Nifty tests 17,150; Bajaj twins shine
Stocks to Watch: Tata Motors, IOC, Hind Zinc, Sonata Software, Bandhan Bank
Powered by US boutique investment firm GQG, FPIs turn net buyers
You are here: Home » Markets Â» News
Sobha slips 5%, nears 52-week low on raid by Income-Tax department
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Gautam Adani lost Rs 3,000 crore a week in 2022-23: M3M Hurun report

The combined market-capitalisation (market-cap) of all listed Adani group firms has plunged nearly Rs 7.11 trillion since January 24 when the Hindenburg report was made public

Topics
Hurun Report | Hurun rich list | Gautam Adani

Puneet Wadhwa  |  New Delhi 

Gautam Adani lost Rs 3,000 crore a week in 2022-23: M3M Hurun report

Stung by the Hindenburg Research report in January 2023 that alleged the Adani group had engaged in brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme, improper use of offshore tax havens, and flagged concerns about the group's high debt, Gautam Adani lost $28 billion in wealth, or Rs 3,000 crore a week in 2022-2023, suggests M3M Hurun Global Rich List report.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Hurun Report

First Published: Wed, March 22 2023. 13:32 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.