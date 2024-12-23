Business Standard

Monday, December 23, 2024 | 03:54 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Adani to acquire 85.8% stake in Air Works for Rs 400 cr enterprise value

Adani to acquire 85.8% stake in Air Works for Rs 400 cr enterprise value

With operations spanning 35 cities and a workforce of over 1,300 personnel, Air Works brings extensive expertise in servicing both fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft

Adani

ADSTL has signed a share purchase agreement to acquire 85.8 per cent shareholding in Air Works. | Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2024 | 3:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Adani Group on Monday said it will acquire aviation maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services firm Air Works for an enterprise value of Rs 400 crore.

"Adani Defence Systems & Technologies Ltd (ADSTL) has signed a share purchase agreement to acquire 85.8 per cent shareholding in Air Works, India's largest private sector MRO company with the largest pan-India footprint," the conglomerate said in a statement.

With operations spanning 35 cities and a workforce of over 1,300 personnel, Air Works brings extensive expertise in servicing both fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

OrbitAID

Indian startup OrbitAID's patented tech clears zero gravity test in Florida

Aakash Chaudhry, Sparkl

Chaudhry's Sparkl bags $4 mn from Zomato, Zerodha founders and others

Inox, PVR Inox

PVR INOX rejigs media biz, appoints Chief Sales Officer Sabharwal as head

India's real estate sector, significantly buoyed by a robust economy, has emerged as a pivotal player in the country's development. With an 18 per cent share in national employment, real estate is the largest employment generator after agriculture. C

TVS Emerald buys land in Chennai for Rs 2,800 crore real estate project

Religare

Burman family secures Sebi approval for 26% open offer in Religare

Topics : Adani Group Air Works Adani

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 23 2024 | 3:50 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMamata Machinery IPO Latest News LIVEMarket TodayGold and Silver Price Today Unimech Aerospace IPODAM Capital Advisors IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon