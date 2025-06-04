Wednesday, June 04, 2025 | 11:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Aditya Birla Group buys Cargill's speciality chemical facility in US

The Dalton plant will see capacity more than double in two years as Aditya Birla Group integrates advanced materials tech and eyes expansion across strategic sectors

The Dalton facility spans 17 acres and produces a range of speciality chemicals, including epoxy resins and curing agents

BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 11:40 PM IST

The Aditya Birla Group has acquired Cargill Inc.’s speciality chemical manufacturing facility in Dalton, Georgia, as part of its strategy to deepen its presence in the US chemicals sector and expand its advanced materials business, for an undisclosed amount.
 
The deal, executed via Aditya Birla Chemicals (USA) Inc., a wholly owned unit of Aditya Birla Chemicals (Thailand) Ltd, adds to the Indian conglomerate’s more than $15 billion US portfolio, which already includes Novelis and Birla Carbon.
 
The Dalton facility spans 17 acres and produces a range of speciality chemicals, including epoxy resins and curing agents. The Advanced Materials unit plans to more than double the site’s capacity from 16,000 tonnes to over 40,000 tonnes within two years and retain its 50 employees, the company said in a statement on Tuesday. 
 
 
“This marks a strategic entry into the US chemicals industry and aligns with our broader commitment to support the revival of American manufacturing,” said Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla. “We see significant opportunity to grow and modernise this facility and continue to look for other strategic assets.”

The company also plans to introduce advanced materials for the automotive, renewable energy, and aerospace sectors, including proprietary technologies to recycle epoxy composites used in wind turbines, sports equipment, and pressure vessels.
 
“Establishing a local presence enables us to serve regional customers more efficiently and co-develop tailored solutions,” said Rajesh Balakrishnan, CEO of the Advanced Materials business. “We’re excited to enhance the facility’s capabilities and expand our product offerings.”
 
Jayant Dhobley, Business Head of Chemicals, Fashion & Insulators at Aditya Birla Group, said further investment at the Dalton site is expected in the coming months, along with the integration of technologies from the group’s global operations.
 

Topics : Aditya Birla Group Cargill India Chemicals

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 11:40 PM IST

