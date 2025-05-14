Aditya Birla Capital stock jumps 6% on solid Q4 numbers; check details here

Aditya Birla Capital share price today: Shares of financial services company Aditya Birla Capital jumped over 6 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹218.5 on Wednesday after the company showed in-line operating performance and solid growth in the fourth quarter (Q4 FY25) results.
The Aditya Birla Capital stock was up 6.2 per cent at ₹217.63 compared to the previous day's close of ₹204.89 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), as of 12:50 PM. In comparison, the benchmark Nifty50 index was trading at 24,557.95 levels, down 20.40 points or 0.08 per cent. Aditya Birla Capital stock has surged over 15 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.
Aditya Birla Capital Q4 results update:
Aditya Birla Capital reported a standalone total income of ₹3,879 crore in Q4 FY25, up 10 per cent compared to ₹3,527 crore in the year-ago period. The company's standalone net interest income (NII) grew 4.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹1,800 crore from ₹1,723 crore.
However, ABCL posted a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹654 crore in the quarter under review, down 44 per cent from ₹1,182 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. In the year-ago period, the company had reported gains of ₹566 crore on the sale of stakes in subsidiaries.
The total AUM (AMC, life insurance and health insurance) grew by 17 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹5,11,260 crore as of March 31, 2025. The total premium (life insurance and health insurance) increased by 22 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹25,579 crore in FY25.
Brokerage views on Aditya Birla Capital: JM Financial
Analysts at JM Financial believe that the company's “One ABC” focus and “Udyog plus” platform have shown good traction in new customer subscriptions. Going forward, it is expected to become a significant contributor to growth, which is evident from its recent quarterly performances.
The company's asset under management from Udyog Plus reached around ₹3,500 crore in less than a year with 2.3 million customers. It now contributes 21 per cent of the disbursements in unsecured business loans.
In addition, the revival in the P&C (Property and Casualty insurance) segment, along with rate cuts, is expected to drive margins higher.
"We revised our earnings estimates for NBFC by +10/+13 per cent in FY26E/FY27E to return an average RoA/RoE of 2.1/12.6 per cent over FY26E/FY27E. Post amalgamation, we value ABCL at 1.3x FY27E adjusted book and value subs at ₹110, leading to a revised target price (TP) of ₹240 (based on SOTP)," the brokerage said. It has maintained a 'Buy' rating on the stock.
About Aditya Birla Capital
Aditya Birla Capital, a part of Aditya Birla Group, is a non-banking financial company (NBFC) and the holding company of the financial services business. It offers a comprehensive suite of financial solutions, including loans, investments, insurance, and payments through its subsidiaries and joint ventures. The company has a workforce of more than 59,000 employees and 1,482 branches across the country. It manages a total AUM of over ₹5.03 Lakh crore with a consolidated lending book of over ₹1.46 Lakh Crore through its subsidiaries and JVs.