close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Aditya Birla invests Rs 5,000 cr in jewellery biz, takes on Tata, Reliance

Group to open large-format exclusive stores across the country with its in-house jewellery brands

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
Jewellery, Art Work

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2023 | 5:41 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Aditya Birla Group has announced its foray into the branded jewellery space with an investment of around Rs 5,000 crore and will battle it out with Titan’s Tanishq and Reliance Industries- Reliance Jewel.
The business will be housed in a new venture, “Novel Jewel”, and will open large-format exclusive stores across the country with its in-house jewellery brands, the company said in its release.

“The new venture will seek to transform customer experience by creating an aspirational national brand with unique designs and a strong regional flavour. This is the group’s third major foray into a new business in the last two years after paints, and B2B e-commerce for building materials,” the firm said.
The branded jewellery retail venture will be operated by a newly-recruited leadership team with deep retail and category expertise.

The Indian gems and jewellery market contributes approximately 7 per cent to the country’s GDP and the jewellery market is expected to grow to $90 billion by 2025.
“Amid this rapid growth, a steady transition from an unorganised to an organised sector is being observed. The group’s timely entry is set to embellish this dynamic landscape, offering Indian consumers a diverse array of meticulously crafted and intricately designed jewellery,” the group said in its release.

Also Read

Aditya Birla Group to launch branded jewellery retail business in India

Aditya Birla Capital's Q3 net up 27% YoY as retail, SME lending grows

One year since Tatas took over Air India, here's how the journey has been

Birla scions Ananya & Aryaman join Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Board

This Chris Wood owned stock hit a 52-week low. What's worrying the Street?

TCS launches data exchange and marketplace platform on Google Cloud

Why global funds are lining up to buy fertility clinics chain Indira IVF

Wipro launches innovation experience for financial services with Microsoft

Sonata Software announces partnership with SAP Commerce to drive innovation

Fintech major PhonePe launches AA Services via wholly-owned subsidiary


Kumar Mangalam Birla said in the release,”…This foray is a strategic portfolio choice that allows us to tap into new growth engines and expand our presence in the vibrant Indian consumer landscape. With rising disposable income, discerning and aspirational consumers are leaning more towards design-led, bespoke, and high-quality jewellery. This venture will capitalise on Aditya Birla Group’s deep expertise in lifestyle retail and nuanced understanding of consumer preferences.” 

 

Topics : Aditya Birla Group Tata Reliance Group

First Published: Jun 06 2023 | 5:41 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Lohum partners MG Motor India for second-life EV battery solutions

India launches probe into MG Motor as scrutiny on Chinese firms widens
2 min read

Edtech giant Byju's to list subsidiary Aakash Education by mid-2024

Byju's
4 min read

Embassy REIT raises Rs 1,050 crore through NCDs to refinance bank loans

Embassy RIET
2 min read

Amazon to waive off seller fee by 10% to celebrate its 10 years in India

Amazon
3 min read

Nava Ltd more than halves its total liabilities to Rs 1,707 crore

debt
2 min read

Most Popular

Climate tech push: EV start-ups set to power India's next unicorn club

electric vehicle
4 min read

Edtech major Byju's faces deadline for $40 million payment of $1.2 bn loan

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Transfer of Sahara Life biz unlikely to impact SBI Life's balance sheet

Photo: Freepik
3 min read

Airbus heads towards 500 A320-family jets order from IndiGo: Report

Indigo
3 min read

Competition Commission of India lens on Big Tech as Apple probe nears end

Competition commission of India, CCI
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon