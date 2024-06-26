Aditya Birla Group already has a foundation in India, Thailand, as well as Europe.

Aditya Birla Group has announced an investment of $ 50 million in a manufacturing and research and development (R&D) center in Texas.

Aditya Birla Group's Vice President of Sales and Marketing Scott Bastion said the company will be making a $ 50-million investment outside of Houston in the city of Beaumont, Texas, where it will produce epoxy resins -- that are used in a variety of consumer and industrial products.

"In that site, we will have an application development center and will house an R&D team. We look forward to commissioning that site in the next 15 to 20 months.

"In addition to that, we look forward to bringing greener solutions, sustainable solutions, and more importantly, being able to serve as well as expand the global footprint of our epoxy business," Bastion said.

Aditya Birla Group already has a foundation in India, Thailand, as well as Europe. "This will be the fourth expansion on behalf of the epoxy business into the USA. This is the first phase of our expansion of a 35-acre site, which we hope to have additional phases in coming years," he said.

Arun Venkataraman, the assistant secretary of Commerce for Global Markets and director general of the US and Foreign Commercial Service said Aditya Birla Group's plans to establish a state-of-the-art manufacturing and R&D center in Texas is a "testament to America's commitment to attracting the most innovative businesses."



"Aditya Birla Group's foresight in ensuring that their manufacturing facility brings greener, more sustainable and performance-oriented solutions underscore exactly what corporate environmental responsibility is.

"Consumers continue to seek out ecofriendly options and we look forward to seeing Aditya Birla Group become a local leader in the greenification of the epoxy industry," Venkataraman said on the sidelines of the Select USA Summit which is being attended by more than 250 businesses from India.