Aditya Birla launches Louis Philippe in UAE to expand presence in ME region

Its 2,000-square-feet store EBO offers a wide range of formal and semi-formal apparel and accessories that encapsulate the essence of elegant wear

novelis, aditya birla, steel, hindalco

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2023 | 9:17 PM IST
Louis Philippe, a premium menswear brand owned by the Aditya Birla Group, has forayed into the Middle East region with the opening of the brand's newest outlet in the UAE.
Besides, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) plans to increase its retail footprint by launching several additional Exclusive Brand Outlets (EBOs) of its brands throughout the Middle East in the near future, Jacob John, company's President - Premium Brands, said.
Its 2,000-square-feet store EBO offers a wide range of formal and semi-formal apparel and accessories that encapsulate the essence of elegant wear.
John said it is a significant milestone for the company.
"We are convinced that the brand will create an equally powerful impression in the UAE as the state boasts numerous promising shopping destinations, and we are excited about our growth prospects here.
"In the near future, we plan to increase our retail footprint by launching several additional Exclusive Brand Outlets of our brands throughout the Middle East," he said.

ABFRL, part of Aditya Birla Group, includes brands such as Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly and Peter England.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 13 2023 | 9:17 PM IST

