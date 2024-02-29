Sensex (    %)
                        
Tata Sons likely to raise about Rs 55,000 crore through IPO, says report

Tata Sons is classified as an 'upper-layer' NBFC by the Reserve Bank of India, and as per the regulator's norms, the Tata group's firm has to be listed on the stock exchanges by Sept 2025

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 29 2024 | 7:09 PM IST

The Tata group is looking to sell a 5 per cent stake in Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata group, via an Initial Public Offering (IPO) to raise about Rs 55,000 crore at an estimated valuation of Rs 11 trillion, as per a report by Kotak Securities.

Tata Sons is classified as an ‘upper-layer’ Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) by the Reserve Bank of India, and as per the regulator’s norms, the Tata group’s firm has to be listed on the stock exchanges by September 2025, Kotak Securities said. The last time such a big IPO hit the market was from the insurance behemoth LIC of India which raised Rs 21,000 crore from an IPO, the report said.
An email sent to Tata Sons on Thursday did not elicit any response.

Apart from Tata Sons, the stockbroking firm said four more companies from the Tata stable are likely to hit the IPO market to raise funds. These firms include battery storage firm Tata AutoComp, online grocery retailer BigBasket, aerospace firm Tata Advanced Systems, and satellite TV distribution firm Tata Play. BigBasket's IPO may come by early 2025 as the company is on the verge of being profitable, it said.

Tata Play had filed a confidential draft red herring prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Board of India, and Tata Sons owns a 41.5 per cent stake in the company.

A senior banker said the Tata Sons IPO, if launched, will give an exit to the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, which owns an 18.4 per cent stake in Tata Sons. “But as of now, we don’t have any indication from the Tata group that they would launch an IPO of the holding company,” the banker said, asking not to be quoted.

The report said the Adani group and Reliance Industries are also planning to come out with IPOs of their unlisted companies so as to cash in on the positive market sentiments. Early this week, loss-making wireless telephony firm Vodafone Idea announced that it would raise Rs 20,000 crore by selling new shares.

First Published: Feb 29 2024 | 7:09 PM IST

