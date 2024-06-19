Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Vraj Iron and Steel's IPO to open on Jun 26, eyes to raise Rs 171 cr

Vraj Iron and Steel is set to raise Rs 171 crore through its initial share-sale, which opens for public subscription on June 26.

iron ores, imports

Vraj Iron and Steel has two manufacturing plants at Raipur and Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh. (Representative Image)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2024 | 5:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Vraj Iron and Steel is set to raise Rs 171 crore through its initial share-sale, which opens for public subscription on June 26.
The three-day initial public offering (IPO) will conclude on June 28 and the bidding for anchor investors will open for a day on June 25, according to the red herring prospectus (RHP).
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The company will use the IPO proceeds for expansion project at the Bilaspur facility and general corporate purposes.
Raipur-based Vraj Iron and Steel is into manufacturing of sponge iron, MS (Mid Steel) billets, and TMT (Thermo Mechanical Treatment) bars.
It operates through two manufacturing plants at Raipur and Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh.
After implementation of the expansion project, the company expects to increase its aggregate installed capacity from 231,600 tonne per annum (TPA) to 500,100 TPA and captive power plants' aggregate installed capacity from 5 MW to 20 MW, the RHP noted.
Aryaman Financial Services is the sole book running lead manager, while Bigshare Services is the registrar for the IPO. Equity shares of both companies are proposed to be listed on NSE and BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : initial public offering (IPO) iron and steel industry Raipur Chhattisgarh BSE NSE

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 19 2024 | 5:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop 10 biggest IPOs in Indian historyWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVEStock Market GuideGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon