Home / Companies / News / A-I Express scaling up international ops from state capital: Kerala CM

A-I Express scaling up international ops from state capital: Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that this was a major step towards strengthening Kerala's air connectivity

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 11:12 PM IST

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said that Air India Express was going to scale up its international operations from the state capital from October onwards.

Vijayan, in a post on 'X', said that the Kerala government's "constructive talks" with Air India have yielded results.

He said that this was a major step towards strengthening Kerala's air connectivity.

"Pleased to see the GoK's constructive talks with @airindia yielding results. @AirIndiaX has confirmed that international operations from Thiruvananthapuram are being scaled up. Services to Dubai will resume four days a week starting 28th October, and flights to Abu Dhabi will operate thrice weekly from 3rd December.

 

"In addition, @airindia will introduce aircraft with business class configuration on the Thiruvananthapuram route thrice daily, a major step towards strengthening Kerala's air connectivity," the CM said on 'X'.

The CM, on October 6, had said in an 'X' post that Air India has assured that the temporary cut in Kerala's winter flight schedule will be restored soon.

He, in his post, had said that the airline was urged to avoid any discrimination against Kerala's public infrastructure and ensure fair connectivity for the state.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 11:12 PM IST

