Thursday, October 16, 2025 | 07:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Zee Entertainment Q2 results: Profit drops 63.5% as ad revenue weakens

Zee Entertainment Q2 results: Profit drops 63.5% as ad revenue weakens

Zee's Q2FY26 profit declined 63.5% to Rs 76.5 crore as ad revenue fell 11%, though subscription and digital revenues rose, with ZEE5 narrowing its EBITDA loss by 80%

Image

Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 7:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) reported a 63.5 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 76.5 crore in the July–September quarter compared to the same period last year. The fall came amid a slowdown in domestic fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) advertising spending.
 
Revenue and ad sales decline
 
The company’s revenue fell 1.6 per cent to Rs 1,969.2 crore in Q2FY26 on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis. Its other income dropped 21.7 per cent to Rs 26.4 crore in the July–September quarter.
 
“Domestic advertising environment continues to be soft; pick-up on account of the festive season augurs well for near-term,” the company said in its earnings release.
 
 
Advertising revenue declined 11 per cent to Rs 806.3 crore during the quarter compared to the same period last year. Meanwhile, subscription revenue grew 5 per cent to Rs 1,023 crore, supported by both linear and digital segments. 

Also Read

Q2 earnings, Q2

Zee Entertainment Q2 profit down 63.4% at ₹76.5 cr, revenue falls 2%

IDBI Bank

IDBI Bank again files insolvency plea against ZEEL for over ₹225 cr default

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

Zee Entertainment hits record 18.2% linear TV market share in July

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

Zee Entertainment Q1 results: Net profit rises 21.7% to ₹143.7 crore

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

Zee Entertainment Q1 results: Net profit rises 22% to ₹143.7 crore

 
Profitability hit by higher content investment
 
ZEEL said that increased investment in content for long-term growth affected profitability, with profit before interest, depreciation, and tax (PBIDT) falling 48 per cent to Rs 185.5 crore on a Y-o-Y basis.
 
ZEE5 revenue surges; losses narrow sharply
 
In its streaming platform ZEE5, the company reduced its EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation) losses by around 80 per cent on a Y-o-Y basis. The company said ZEE5 is on track to achieve breakeven through revenue growth and a balanced cost structure.
 
ZEE5’s revenue rose 32 per cent to Rs 310.8 crore in the July–September quarter compared to the same quarter last year.
 
“The company is taking firm steps to build a robust foundation for its future growth,” said Punit Goenka, chief executive officer (CEO), during the earnings call. “One of the most significant results of these steps is the continued improvement in our digital business, quarter on quarter. Our strategic approach focused on the performance and profitability of ZEE5 is yielding considerable results. We remain committed to achieving profitability in this segment in the quarters to come.”
 
Investment in Ideabaaz Tech
 
Separately, the company’s board approved an additional investment of Rs 15 crore in the equity share capital of Ideabaaz Tech, an integrated start-up platform, according to its stock exchange filing.
 
In July, ZEEL had entered into a strategic partnership with Ideabaaz Tech to launch a new intellectual property (IP) called Ideabaaz.
 
The filing said: “Rs 15 crore for the acquisition of additional equity shares of ITPL (Ideabaaz Tech), resulting in a 20 per cent stake in ITPL on a fully diluted basis.”
 
This investment is expected to help Ideabaaz Tech diversify and expand its business operations.

More From This Section

kalpataru

Kalpataru Q2 sales bookings rise 19% to ₹1,329 cr on strong housing demand

Zomato

Eternal Q2 results: Profit falls 63% to ₹65 cr, revenue surges 183%

Ola battery

Ola Electric enters $12 bn energy storage market with home batteries

LTIMindtree

LTIMindtree Q2 net profit rises 12%, revenue up 10% on BFSI strength

Infosys

Infosys hires 8,203 in Q2; on course to meet fresh hiring target

Topics : Zee Entertainment Q2 results Essel Group Zee Entertainment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 7:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayPF Withdrawal RulesKEI Industries Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 ResultsEternal Q2 ResultsDelhi Weather UpdatesUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon