One-third of Air India's staff hired in last two years: CEO & MD Wilson

About one-third of Air India's current workforce of about 17,830 employees has been hired during the last two years, its Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Campbell Wilson said on Friday.

In a message to employees, Wilson stated that the airline has hired 3,800 flying staff (pilots and cabin crew members) and 1,950 non-flying staff till March this year as part of the airline's transformation plan called 'Vihaan.AI'.

He also mentioned that more than 14,800 employees, or about 83 per cent of the airline's total workforce, has been "covered under training initiatives" till March 2024. The Tata Group took control of Air India in January 2022.

Wilson mentioned that the annual appraisal cycle is underway right now. "Our Finance and HR (human resources) colleagues are busy compiling the numbers which will, amongst other things, determine increments and, once the counting, reporting, auditing and board approvals are complete in a few weeks' time, we’ll share the news and ensure that changes are made effective from April 1," he added.

Vistara airline, which is a 51:49 joint venture of the Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, is in the process of being merged into Air India. Wilson said that a group loyalty program will be launched. Currently, Air India and Vistara have separate loyalty programs.