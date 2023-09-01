Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.86%)
65387.16 + 555.75
Nifty (0.90%)
19426.85 + 173.05
Nifty Smallcap (1.60%)
5709.10 + 89.70
Nifty Midcap (0.80%)
39431.00 + 312.35
Nifty Bank (0.94%)
44403.70 + 414.55
Heatmap

Air India onboarded 650 pilots since April 2022, says CEO Campbell Wilson

Air India group airlines have recruited and onboarded as many as 650 pilots since April this year, according to Air India CEO Campbell Wilson

Air India. Photo: Bloomberg

Air India. Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2023 | 3:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Air India group airlines have recruited and onboarded as many as 650 pilots since April this year, according to Air India CEO Campbell Wilson.
Besides, Air India's widebody Boeing 777 fleet will have two more B777s by the first week of this month, with one of them already added to the fleet, which will help the airline enhance services to the US and upgauge capacity, he said.
Air India group comprises full service Air India and its two wholly-owned subsidiaries -- Air India Express and AIX Connect (erstwhile AirAsia India).
Last year, Air India announced its plans to induct on lease 11 B777s -- six B777-300ER and five B777-200-LR, primarily to operate its flights on North American routes.
He also said that two of the three long-grounded Boeing 787s have also returned to service.
Significantly all this comes amid the aviation safety regulator DGCA temporarily suspending all training at Air India's Mumbai and Hyderabad facilities after it found certain "lapses" during a spot check.

Also Read

Tata Group-owned Air India to hire over 1,000 pilots, to expand its fleet

Air India pilots get more time to accept revised compensation structure

AI pilots' unions decide to accept revised service terms, compensation

As Go First seeks to plug exit, 200 pilots accept Air India's job offer

AI says 15% of total pilots are female, schedules all-women crew flights

Led by Burman family, battery manufacturer Eveready plans new category

Ashok Leyland reports 10% rise in sales to 15,576 units in August

The Alternative Board forays into Tamil Nadu, sets sight on SMEs

Mahindra Logistics to provide Flipkart with heavy commercial vehicles

Eicher Motor unveil 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet starting at Rs 1,73,562

The Mumbai facility imparts training to Boeing fleet pilots and the Hyderabad facility is used for training of operating the narrowbody Airbus A320 family fleet.
"The Group Hiring Cell (GHC) has successfully recruited and onboarded more than 650 pilots since April 1," Wilson said in his weekly message to Air India employees. GHC is the airline's first integrated, cross-AOC (air operator certificate) and cross-functional teams.
Executives from the three airlines came together to recruit pilots en masse, he said, adding that recruitment is (still) going on.
Moreover, "the first week of September and this week saw the addition of not one but two new Boeing 777 aircraft to our fleet -- the fifth and sixth of the year so far," Campbell said.
Of these two, one is 777-200LR which will be deployed on North American routes, allowing Air India to upgrade more San Francisco and New York frequencies with a premium economy class as well, according to him.
The other is the first of the six new B777-300ER that will be used to upgauge capacity on other routes, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Air India Boeing 777

First Published: Sep 01 2023 | 3:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesChampions League 2023-24 Full ScheduleICC World Cup TicketsLPG Gas Cylinders PriceJungkookMotorola G84 5G Launch in India

Companies News

RailTel's total income up 27% to Rs 2,002 crore in FY23: RailTel CMDVedanta lobbied to weaken environmental regulations during pandemic: OCCRP

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

India's manufacturing PMI jumps to 58.6 in August, hits 3-month highNomura raises India's economic growth forecast for FY24 to 5.9%
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon