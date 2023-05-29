As Go First seeks to plug exit, 200 pilots accept Air India's job offer



Air India held walk-in interviews for pilots in Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai within days of Go First cancelling flights. Air India said then it had got more than 700 applications to its recruitment advertisement. Around 200 pilots of Go First, the cash-strapped airline that suspended operations on May 2, have joined Air India. As many as 75 of them started training with Air India on Monday.



A source said that 75 Go First pilots started classroom training on Air India's operational policies, manuals and other aspects. The pilots will undergo simulator training before being released for duty. It is learnt that the recruits submitted indemnity letters to Air India as they weren't relieved from Go First. Air India and Go First didn't immediately respond to a query on the topic on Monday.



Kaushik Khona, Go First’s chief executive officer, on Sunday announced a retention allowance for pilots to prevent more exits. Both Go First and Air India operate Airbus A320 type aircraft. Air India also operates the A319 and A321 variants too.

