Air India to operate non-stop Kolkata-Bangkok flights from Oct 23

Air India currently operates a total of 14 flights to Bangkok per week with daily non-stop flights from Delhi and Mumbai connecting the destination, it said

Air India

The flight will be operated with a narrow-body Airbus aircraft and it will have a two-class configuration business and economy

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 4 2023 | 8:28 PM IST
Air India is all set to introduce a non-stop service between Kolkata and Bangkok from October 23.
Launched during the festive season in Kolkata, this new flight will cater to the need for a convenient direct connection between the two cities, the airline said in a statement on Wednesday.
It will operate six days a week from Monday to Friday.
Flight number AI-322 will depart Kolkata at 10 pm (local time) to reach Bangkok at 2.05 am (local time) the next day. The return flight AI321 will take off from Bangkok at 3.05 am to land in Kolkata at 4.10 am.
The flight will be operated with a narrow-body Airbus aircraft and it will have a two-class configuration business and economy.
The direct service to Bangkok will offer an opportunity for Air India passengers to take convenient connections via Bangkok to and from 10 popular destinations in Thailand, Laos, and Cambodia on the network of Bangkok Airways, with which Air India enjoys an interline partnership with seamless connections beyond Bangkok, the statement said.

Air India currently operates a total of 14 flights to Bangkok per week with daily non-stop flights from Delhi and Mumbai connecting the destination, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Air India Kolkata airport Bangkok Indian aviation Aviation sector

First Published: Oct 4 2023 | 8:28 PM IST

